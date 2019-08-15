TUPELO • The Lee County NAACP will make a statement Thursday night in response to racist remarks by Sheriff Jim Johnson uncovered by the Daily Journal.
According to the Rev. Chris Traylor, president of the Lee County NAACP chapter, the organizations’ executive committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayfield law complex at the intersection of Spring and Franklin streets.
After a closed door meeting, Traylor said the committee will make a public statement and take questions.
On Tuesday, the Daily Journal reported racist remarks Johnson made in text messages found by the Daily Journal through a public records request.
Speaking about a local legislator of Hispanic descent, Shane Aguirre, the sheriff wrote the following: ““He’s worse than a black person, your not going to please him.”
Johnson also complained about crime in a black-majority area of the county and referred to himself as a “racist” in a seemingly sarcastic remark.