While Women’s Equality Day celebrates women gaining the right to vote, today also serves as a reminder that barriers for women still exist.
However, local organizations such as New Expectations for Women in Mississippi (NEWMS) and programs such as the Women Advancing Generational Employment and Success (WAGES) program at Itawamba Community College are proof that steps are being taken to help women overcome barriers.
Charlise Latour, the current board chair for NEWMS, said the mission is to help women be successful.
“The reality is, any one of us can be successful, but what you have to determine is what success means to you and then how do you get from where you are to where you want to be,” Latour said.
The organization has three pillars: economic self-sufficiency, leadership and education. Latour said the current focus is now self-sufficiency, which they accomplish through both their annual Empowerment Conference Series and programs such as the Fairy Godmother Project.
“If there is a barrier to you working, then we would like to go ahead and make a modest investment into helping you remove that barrier,” Latour said of the project.
The Fairy Godmother Fund was created Aug. 4, 2010, and through the fund, they’ve done everything from helping fix cars, getting women clothing for new jobs and paying for online courses. Latour said some women may not have the money to afford expenses like this on their own, even though those expenses are necessities for their economic self-improvement.
The fund helps some women do things they’ve never been able to do before. One example Latour shared was of a woman who needed new tires for her car in order to get to work. The Fairy Godmother fund was able to help her get four new tires, which is something she had never been able to afford before.
WAGES similarly focuses on removing barriers for women by providing financial aid to women ages 18 to 49 with children thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi. Lee Oswalt wrote the grant, which was approved in Oct. 2018, implemented in January and ends Sept. 30. While Oswalt does not currently work at ICC, she said before her last day on July 31, they had used up the funding for the grant and stopped accepting applications in mid-July.
Josh Gammill, the Pathways coordinator at ICC, also assisted with the WAGES grant and took charge of the grant after Oswalt. Gammill said since the program began, they have enrolled around 30 women, of which 18 have already completed and another 10-11 are currently enrolled for classes this fall. The success rate of the program has also been good: only one or two did not complete, Gammill said, and they help the women who apply for the program get connected to courses that meet their interests and help them get the training needed to get a job with better wages.
The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi’s 2018 grant cycle focused on a two generation approach.
“It recognizes that if the mother is able to get connected with the training needed to elevate her skills in order to go out and get a better job, then that’s also going to effectively help the child or children in the future,” Gammill said.
The grant was written to take care of child care expenses as well as offer money for transportation, tuition, car repairs and others, as Oswalt said these costs can be reasons people drop out of school.
“This is why they don’t complete. They are one barrier away from failing, so because of WAGES, we address those barriers and they no longer become an impediment to success,” Oswalt said.
While the program is not written for any specific training program, many participants train with the healthcare sector and pursue both short term, noncredit programs, such as the certified nursing assistant and phlebotomy physician, as well as a credit programs such as the licensed practical nurse.
Both Gammill and Lee said that while the program is short term, they would like to see it continued in some way through other grants ICC offers. WAGES was also assisted by funds from NEWMS, which through their Fairy Godmother program partnered to provide additional funding.
For more information on NEWMS, visit their Facebook page or call (833) 433-6253.