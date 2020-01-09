For those hoping to become U.S. citizens through naturalization, the citizenship test is a big step in a process that can take years and can cost over $600 in forms and fees. To assist local students seeking to prepare for the test and interview, local organization English as a Second Language (ESL) will begin classes to assist ESL learners Sunday at First Baptist Church.
“It is just an additional way to minister and provide services for our immigrant community, and we certainly want to encourage them to become US citizens. This is a logical way to help them in that process,” said class instructor Carla Falkner.
Classes will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 12 until April 5. Sign up for the current class is closed. The class prepares students for the reading, writing, speaking and civics parts of the naturalization test. They are designed for students who are not comfortable with English and need additional assistance practicing for the civics exam.
Students practice the interview portion, a vocabulary list and focus on the basics of American civics. ESL offers the classes about once every two years. Falkner said this will be the fourth or fifth time ESL has offered them and while they are not offered continuously, they could offer the classes more often if the need is there.
As a retired history professor at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Falkner said she is glad to teach the course.
“It is a real joy to also share a sense of what our country is about and the values of our democracy, to teach things like the bill of rights and freedom of religion and freedom of speech, about voting and our basic history . . . with people who have chosen to move to this country,” Falkner said.
The first time she taught the class, they had about 15 students, but the last class was six people. Falkner said smaller groups are usually better because of the amount of practice and interaction classes involved. She said this year’s class may be ten people or less.
The curriculum is structured, but Falkner said despite this, classes tend to have a casual environment and are designed to make the material fun. Students sit at tables together, and whiteboards, maps and props, such as the American flag, are used during class.
Since teaching, she has seen anywhere from 30 to 40 people take the class. During that time, she has witnessed how determined the students are to do well and said it is always exciting when students become US citizens after the class.
“The first year I taught it, I had a woman who only knew a little bit of English. In fact, most of what I had to say had to be translated to her and yet, she was one of the first ones to go get her test and pass it. She got her son and she practiced and practiced and practiced and she succeeded,” Falkner said.
The class is only adults, but occasionally adult learners may bring their children to help them learn the test material. Classes take about 10 weeks to complete, with breaks for Spring Break and weather.
Students can be in various parts of the citizenship application process, and some students take the class twice to refresh what they learned before their scheduled interview. The main goal of the class is building confidence, Falkner said.
“Becoming a citizen is expensive, and taking any kind of test in a foreign language is intimidating to most of us. We are not only learning the material but also learning to build confidence that they can handle it and that they can go into that interview and do well,” Falkner said.