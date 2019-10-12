TUPELO • Local schools missed out on millions of dollars in potential state funding due to student absences last year.
The Mississippi Department of Education determines per-student funding based on average daily attendance rates in October and November of each year. Students must be present for 63% of the school day in order to not be counted absent.
In October and November of 2018, the 6,909-student Tupelo Public School District had an average daily attendance rate of 95.21%, which is consistent with the previous three years.
The average student attendance number for TPSD was 6221.10, which excludes the Early Childhood Education Center students.
The Lee County School District’s 6,844 students had an average daily attendance rate of 94.43% for October and November of 2018.
Tupelo Public Schools missed out on more than $3.2 million in potential funding this year because of absences in 2018.
“That’s many great additional programs we could offer our students had we received our full amount,” TPSD director of communications Gregg Ellis said.
The total amount of funding Lee County Public Schools missed out on in 2018 was not immediately available.
TPSD students are reminded of the importance of attending school through social media campaigns and billboards, Ellis said. Schools also provide their own incentives throughout the year, like pizza parties, for students with good attendance.
“We’d like to see students in schools every day,” TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. “We want them to make an effort to be in school every day because it’s an indicator of their responsibility, and employers want employees who come to work every day on time.”
Lee County assistant superintendent Coke Magee said teachers and principals work diligently each day to encourage good attendance – and not just during the two months that determine funding.
“Our funding and those kind of things are going to work themselves out as far as attendance is concerned if we make our school climate one where students want to be in school and they show up every day, eager to learn,” Magee said.