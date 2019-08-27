TUPELO • A local union chapter is planning to picket until AT&T sends someone who can bargain in good faith, according to Shayne Scruggs, president of the local Communications Workers of America chapter.
CWA members of chapter 3517 began picketing Saturday morning outside of AT&T corporate property on North Gloster Street in conjunction with a district-wide strike that spans nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
On Friday, SWA issued a press release stating that more than “20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network” would be striking. The Associated Press reported that the striker workers do not include AT&T’s cell phone division, and that AT&T said “it's prepared for a strike.” AT&T refuted union claims of not bargaining in good faith, according to the AP.
The lCWA Local 3517 chapter is located in Tupelo and has roughly 135 union members. CWA is a communications and media union that was founded in 1938 and includes employers such as AT&T, General Electric, NBC and ABC Networks, Wall Street Journal and the New York Times among others.
Scruggs emphasized that the strike is not an economic one, but based on wanting AT&T to send someone to the bargaining room who has power to make decisions. Those who were picketing were advised not to speak with media in order to avoid an incorrect interpretation of the goal of the strike, and Scruggs wanted to be clear that the purpose of the strike was for AT&T to send someone to the bargaining committee who is able to bargain in good faith so they can get a contract.
“We (CWA) do not want our customers out of service any more than AT&T does. We just want the bargaining committee to actually do what the National Labor Board says that we’re able to do,” Scruggs said.
Besides striking, CWA has also filed an unfair labor practice charge against AT&T to the National Labor Relations Board “for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.” Scruggs said that a previous contract between CWA and AT&T ran out earlier this month, and when negotiation talks began, AT&T did not send out people who could make decisions in authority. Scruggs cited the National Labor Act for stating that they should be able to agree to resolutions and said the charges are on a national level.
CWA members in South Florida have been striking since Aug. 22 in response to the CWA filing an additional unfair labor practice charges against AT&T in Florida “for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act,” according to a CWA press release.
So far, Scruggs said they have been receiving good feedback from the public and added that CWA has been bargaining with AT&T since the middle of June and still do not have an agreement.
“This is not an economic strike, this is just an unfair labor practice strike and AT&T has got the power to call the strike off at any time,” Scruggs said.
Associated Press contributed reporting.