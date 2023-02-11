Residents of the Baddour Center, a Senatobia-based community for adults with intellectual disabilities, will dance alongside area volunteers as part of the nonprofit's sixth annual fundraiser, Dancing for Our Stars, on Feb. 25.
SENATOBIA – Northeast Mississippians are among volunteers who will compete in an upcoming TV-style dance competition later this month to raise money to help adults with intellectual disabilities.
The Baddour Center, a Senatobia-based residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities, will host its sixth annual Dancing for Our Stars fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Halloran Center Theatre in Memphis.
Although in its sixth iteration, this month’s event will be the Baddour Center’s first in three years.
“We are so excited to bring back this event after three long years,” said Mary Dade Ford, Manager of Donor Relations at The Baddour Center. “I have been determined since I started in 2020 to see this event through, and we have an incredible show planned!”
Modeled after the popular television show, “Dancing with the Stars,” the Dancing For Our Stars fundraiser will pair seasoned dancers with community “celebrities” to compete for a chance to win a coveted disco ball trophy.
This year’s dancer lineup includes
JJ and Rosa Birks of Horn Lake
Jessica Aldison of Batesville
Davis Jackson of Oxford
Parke Pepper of Senatobia
Laura Nabors of Batesville
Parker King of Hernando
Erin Billingsley of Southaven
Debbie Crum of Olive Branch
Noah Melugin of Olive Branch
Cardin Elliott of Batesville
Payton Donovan of Hernando
This year’s event is themed after the beloved musical, “Grease.” Contestants will dance to songs from the popular Broadway musical and its classic 1978 film adaptation.
Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served at 6 p.m. The program will kick off at 7 p.m.
Baddour residents will also perform a dance number in the show, and the audience is invited to the stage to “shake a leg” during intermission.
“Dancing For Our Stars is such a community event with local people and business owners dancing, sponsoring, choreographing, donating practice space, and supporting their friends or family,” Ford said. “We at The Baddour Center are so grateful for the community support and highly recommend this event for a date night or girls’ night out!”
Anyone can cast a vote online for your favorite team online starting at $1 until the end of the event, and audience members will also be able to cast their votes using cash, checks, or credit the event.
General admission tickets are available for $50 per person.
Vote or purchase your tickets online at www.dancingforourstars.com or call Mary Dade Ford at 662.366.6930. All money raised will benefit residents of The Baddour Center.
For more information about The Baddour Center, visit www.baddour.org or find Baddour on Facebook.