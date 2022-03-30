Students from Itawamba Community College pick up litter near the Barnes Crossing area in Tupelo on March 26, 2022, as part of the annual 10 for Tupelo cleanup event. Organizers say more than 650 participated in this year's event, which returned to an in-person format for the first time since 2019.
Levi Shumacher, 7, helps clean bricks at the Oren Dunn Butterfly Garden as part of the annual citywide cleanup event, 10 for Tupelo, on March 26, 2022.
Libby Cantrell | DAILY JOURNAL
Itawamba Community College student Haley Dean reaches for a piece of waterlogged litter during the 10 for Tupelo cleanup event on March 26, 2022.
Libby Cantrell
Students from Itawamba Community College pick up litter near the Barnes Crossing area in Tupelo on March 26, 2022, as part of the annual 10 for Tupelo cleanup event. Organizers say more than 650 participated in this year's event, which returned to an in-person format for the first time since 2019.
TUPELO • Tupelo is just a little bit cleaner this week.
At least 650 volunteers participated in this past weekend's 10 for Tupelo. The annual citywide cleanup and beautification project returned to an in-person event on Saturday after adopting a drive-thru format for the past two iterations.
Although the exact weight of the trash collected across the city is still being calculated, Keep Tupelo Beautiful Director Kathryn Rhea said participants collected enough litter to fill two massive dumpsters.
The goal of the event is to educate people on the importance of litter prevention across a 10-hour span of service.
“The entire day is put on by volunteers, sponsors and donors,” Rhea said. “This day would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the kind generosity of our community.”
10 for Tupelo once again brought together people, businesses and groups of various backgrounds and demographics, such as partnering Wear It Well with Renasant Bank, seeing a large group of Itawamba Community College students volunteer, neighbors joining together to clean the Joyner neighborhood, or First United Methodist Church’s youth and parents volunteering to plant a butterfly garden and lay down pine straw for the Oren Dunn City Museum.
“We were able to expand the beautification projects and then also, pairing groups together, which I think is essentially the essence of the event,” Rhea said. “Those make connections not just for the day.”
The day of service receives support from the City of Tupelo, and is hosted by both Keep Tupelo Beautiful and the Rotary Club of Tupelo. Everything needed to host the cleanup is donated, and volunteers are encouraged to contribute in whatever way they can, whether that’s participating in the event, cleaning up around their own homes and neighborhoods, or just committing to not littering.
This year's event also saw the return of the nonprofit fair in downtown Tupelo's Fairpark. Kim Rushing of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi organized the fair as a way to celebrate the spirit of philanthropy, make connections, mingle and exchange ideas between nonprofits and volunteers.
Next year, organizers plan to tweak the format of the nonprofit fair to find the best way to engage volunteers.
According to Rhea, next year's theme will be "Time for Tupelo" and will emphasize that any amount of time spent volunteering helps with the overall effort to make Tupelo cleaner and greener.