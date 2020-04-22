TUPELO - Around 17 part-time employees at the BancorpSouth Arena have been furloughed as the arena faces revenue losses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Todd Hunt, the executive director of the arena, told the Daily Journal that the decision to furlough the employees was not easy. The arena leadership ultimately made the decision in light of federal coronavirus relief legislation. With benefits provided by that legislation, Hunt said furloughed employees could receive funds totaling nearly all of what they make at the arena.
“We kept everybody on payroll until April 10, and at which point we then furloughed our part-time staff simply because we have no revenue coming in,” Hunt said.
Although the Tupelo government issues some taxpayer funds for the arena’s $5 million operating budget, the overwhelming majority of its budget comes from revenue generated by the arena itself. Now that concerts and other acts have temporarily halted most events and performances, the arena is taking a substantial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt said he didn’t know how long the part-time employees will be furloughed or how long the arena will be closed, but he said the arena leadership is closely listening to the advice of health and government officials on the state and federal level.
Hunt said the arena leadership will begin working on a plan to reopen the arena when Gov. Tate Reeves lifts safety restrictions for large events in the state. However, Hunt said the arena may not resume normal operations for some time.
“We want to make sure the arena is 100% safe to reopen,” Hunt said. “We will not open early, we can assure folks of that.”
Hunt said the arena intends to hire all of the furloughed employees back once the arena begins operating on a normal basis again.