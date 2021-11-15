In this file photo from August 2021, Amelia Hodnett, a kindergartener at Parkway Elementary School, adjusts her mask as she arrives for her first day of school. Results of the fall 2021 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment were mixed for Tupelo, Lee County students. TPSD kindergarteners, on average, performed better than their peers statewide, while Lee County School District students fared slightly worse.
TUPELO • Tupelo kindergarten students performed slightly better than students statewide on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, while Lee County students fared slightly worse.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the Fall 2021 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results last week, and of the 33,265 kindergarten students tested, only 31.8% scored kindergarten-ready by scoring 530 or higher. Statewide, the average score was 487.
As a whole, Tupelo Public School District students performed slightly better than the statewide average. According to the results, 35.63% of TPSD students earned a passing score on the fall 2021 assessment, or 3.8% higher than the statewide passing rate.
Lee County’s students didn’t perform quite as well.
In fall 2021, 29.61% of Lee County School District students earned a passing score — 2.2% lower than the state average.
Students were tested last year, in fall 2020, but the results were not publicly reported "because of concerns with comparability of data from previous years, validity and test administration flexibilities."
Although the 2020 data was not made public, districts and schools had access to their own district-level and school-level data to make instructional decisions to improve readiness and growth, MDE said.
Statewide, the percentage of students who passed the assessment is 4.8% lower this year than in fall 2019, where 36.6% passed. In fall 2018, 36.1% of students passed.
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment evaluates early literacy skills to reveal students’ understanding and capabilities upon entering school.
A minimum passing score of 530 indicates 70% mastery and shows that a student can identify most letters of the alphabet and match most letters to their sounds.
Research shows 85% of students who score 530 or higher on the assessment at the beginning of kindergarten are proficient in reading at the end of 3rd grade, according to MDE.
"The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment is further proof of the pandemic’s impact on students in the state," Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said in a statement. "Mississippi’s kindergarten teachers are outstanding. Yearly, their hard work leads to significant gains for the state’s youngest students, and I anticipate seeing those gains when students are retested in spring 2022."