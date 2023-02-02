TUPELO — Ashley McBryde and Marcus King will headline the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival in April, festival organizers announced Thursday.
Back for its 26th year, the festival will take place April 28 and 29 at the square in Oxford.
The first night's music lineup will feature The Stews, Chapel Hart and headliner Ashley McBryde — a country superstar and Grand Ole Opry member. She is a six-time Grammy nominee, has received two Country Music Association awards and three Academy of Country Music awards.
Performers for the second day include The Mississippians Jazz Ensemble, Vieux Farka Touré, Sensational Barnes Brothers, Southern Avenue, Lissie and Blackberry Smoke.
Grammy award nominee, performer and songwriter Marcus King will close out the festival Saturday night. The Greenville, South Carolina, native began playing guitar at 8 years old by studying guitar greats like The Allman Brothers, B.B. King, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. He later studied jazz theory and performance with Steve Watson at the Greenville Fine Arts Center. His debut solo album, "El Dorado," was released in 2020 and earned him a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. His second album, "Young Blood," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart.
On-site food vendors will serve a variety of Southern fare, while more than 140 art vendors will be present spanning a variety of media including drawings, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.
Since 2015, the event has selected a local artist to be featured as the festival's "official art" which is printed on festival t-shirts, posters and light pole banners.
This year's featured artist is Blake Gore, a North Mississippi native and graduate of the University of Mississippi. He worked as a career coach and instructor for universities before embarking on his art career. While working at Vanderbilt University, Gore began drawing miniature artwork using a .15mm pen, which received a great public response.
He first exhibited his art at Double Decker in 2019, and it remains his favorite show.
