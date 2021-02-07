TUPELO • The qualification period for Tupelo’s upcoming municipal elections came to a close Friday, cementing the shape of the April 6 primaries.
Janet Gaston was among the final candidates to submit her paperwork Friday afternoon. She’s running as a Republican for the Ward 6 seat on the Tupelo City Council – the third person to qualify to campaign in that ward.
Gaston, 65, recently retired from a management position at BancorpSouth. She has lived in Tupelo since 1996.
Gaston told the Daily Journal that volunteering for various organizations in the community and working with the city has always been a priority for her. Now, she wants to use her experiences and perspective on the council to help Tupelo move forward in the areas of safety and education.
“I hope to bring a new level of community involvement to the projects and initiatives that make Tupelo such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” she said.
Kim Hanna, the Tupelo municipal clerk, told the Daily Journal that another candidate had turned in a qualifying statement of intent to run for the council, but she is requiring them to bring in an alternative form of residency to prove that they have lived in their ward for a minimum of two years.
Qualifying to run means officials in the clerk’s office believe a candidate has met certain requirements to run for office. However, the executive committees of both political parties must still verify candidates’ forms and allow for candidates and citizens to voice complaints about the qualification process.
Party leaders are expected to meet sometime early next week to begin verifying forms.
Below are the candidates in each ward who have qualified to run for the Tupelo City Council:
Ward 1
With incumbent councilman Markel Whittington throwing his hat in the mayoral’s race, the race to fill the open Ward 1 seat is among the city’s most competitive.
Amanda Angle, an accountant; Eric Hampton, a business owner; Megan Kessler, a real estate agent and Chad Mims, a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company, are all running as Republicans.
Party primaries are set for April 6. If none of the four candidates running in the Republican primary receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held on April 27.
Geraldine Brinkely, an entrepreneur, is the only Democratic candidate to qualify, making her the Democratic nominee by default. She will compete against the winner of the Republican primary in the general election on June 8.
Ward 2
Three candidates, two Democrats and one Republican, have qualified to run for the Ward 2 seat on the council.
Candice Knowles, a BancorpSouth employee, and Demetra Sherer, a real estate agent, qualified to run as Democrats. They will compete in the Democratic primary on April 6.
The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against the incumbent councilman, Republican Lynn Bryan, in the general election.
Ward 3
Two Republican and two Democratic candidates have qualified for the Ward 3 seat.
Travis Beard, the incumbent councilman, and Bradley Gillespie, the executive director of Mill Village Outpost, are both running as Republicans. Maddie Ludt, a digital archivist, and Kenneth Wayne, a pharmaceutical sales representative, are running as Democrats.
Ludt and Wayne will compete against one another in the Democratic primary, and Gillespie and Beard will compete against one another in the Republican. The winners of each will meet in June’s general election.
Ward 4
Two Democratic candidates have qualified to run for the 4th Ward seat. The incumbent councilwoman, Nettie Davis, and the challenger, Greg “G-Hump” Davis are running as Democrats. They’ll face off on the April 6 primary ballot.
No Republican or independent candidate qualified for the race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will win the overall election.
Ward 5
The city’s 5th Ward seat is the only ward during this election cycle that will have three people competing in the general election: Hannah Maharrey, the director of a statewide homeless outreach organization, as a Democrat; Buddy Palmer, the incumbent councilman, as a Republican; and Cecil Glenn Nabors, an electrician, as an independent candidate.
Because only one candidate qualified to run for each political party, and because independent candidates don’t take part in party primaries, all three candidates will presumably move straight to the general election in June.
There are no runoffs for the general election. Whichever candidate garners the highest number of votes in the general election will win the race.
Ward 6
Three people will compete in the city’s 6th Ward after two people qualified late last week.
Janet Gaston, Sherri McClain and incumbent Mike Bryan have all qualified to run as Republicans, setting the stage for a three-way competition during the April 6 primaries.
If none of the candidates receives an outright majority during the primary, the top two vote-earners will compete in a runoff on April 27.
Since no Democrat qualified, the winner of the Republican primary will win the overall election.
Ward 7
Three candidates qualified to run for the 7th Ward seat on the council: Jerry Coleman, the general manager of Little Caesars Pizza; Willie Jennings, the incumbent councilman; and Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones, a medical technician.
All three candidates are running as Democrats.
With no Republican candidates vying for the Ward 7 seat, whoever wins the Democratic primary on April 6 – or the runoff election on April 27, should no candidate receive a majority of the votes – will win the overall race and take the seat.