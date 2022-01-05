TUPELO • An ancient canoe, legal documents written on motel stationery and quick business deals take the spotlight in a legal dispute involving an Oxford antiques store.
The State Court of Appeals in December dismissed on a technicality an appeal that sought to reverse a ruling out of Lafayette County Circuit Court over the ownership of a 500-year-old Native American canoe.
The origins of the case go back decades. In the summer of 1974, three men — Eugene Lewis, Eddie Ellis and Jerry Haney — were searching for two men who went missing after a bridge collapsed on the Homochitto River in southwest Mississippi. They stumbled across a Native American canoe that carbon dating later pegged as being built around 1465. The three agreed to partial ownership of the canoe, planning to sell it in the future. A Natchez attorney drafted an ownership agreement at the time; all three men signed it.
Haney maintained physical possession of the canoe, originally storing it underneath his old homeplace. Later, Jerry Haney’s son, Terry Haney, took possession of it. Upon his father’s death in 1999, Terry Haney claims to have believed himself to be the sole owner of the canoe, in part because of a handwritten letter shown to him by his father.
The letter, dated Jan. 2, 1976, two years after the men found the canoe, was written on stationery from the Prentiss Motel, located at the time in Natchez. The letter allegedly transferred Eddie Ellis’ claim in the canoe to Jerry Haney. Eddie Ellis’ wife, Linda Jo Ellis, authenticated her husband’s signature on the document but claimed her husband never told her about the document and that he continued to believe he had an ownership stake in the artifact.
Along with the first letter, Jerry Haney allegedly told his son about a similar document in which Lewis had also transferred his ownership stake in the canoe to Jerry Haney.
Terry Haney never personally saw this document, which was allegedly signed by Lewis. Lewis testified that he was asked by Jerry Haney’s wife to transfer ownership, but refused.
Terry Haney, allegedly believing he was the sole owner of the artifact, sold it to a Lafayette County antique store, the Oxford Trading Post, for $5,500 in the spring 2014.
A few months later, John Morris, of White Oak Ventures in Springfield, Missouri, bought the canoe for $35,000. The canoe finished its 556-year journey in a museum in Branson, Missouri, called the Johnny Morris Top of the Rock Museum.
After learning about the sale in 2015, Lewis and Linda Jo Ellis sued the antique store and White Oak Ventures in Adams County for either a share of the proceeds from the sale or the canoe’s return. The case was transferred first to Wilkinson and then to Lafayette counties.
The 2015 lawsuit alleges that Terry Haney intentionally or negligently misrepresented himself as sole owner to the buyers, that the buyers negligently failed to determine true ownership and that all parties conspired to “deprive them of their rightful interests in the canoe.”
In January 2021, a Lafayette County circuit judge agreed to dismiss the portion of the lawsuit against Oxford Trading Post, while allowing civil claims against Terry Haney, Smith and White Oak Ventures to proceed.
Linda Jo Ellis and Lewis appealed the summary judgment granted in favor of the Oxford Trading Post. The Appeals Court ruled that it had no jurisdiction over the case until the claims pending against the remaining defendants have been settled.