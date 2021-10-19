North Mississippi Medical Center Environmental Services member Jason Orman, from left, Dr. Mindy Prewitt, nurse Mary Pruitt and respiratory therapist Deanna Yates listen to Jack Reed, Jr. announce them as the Grand Marshals for this year's Reed's Christmas Parade.
TUPELO • The 73rd anniversary of Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade will commence Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Tupelo. Located on Main Street, this year's parade is themed "A Magical Christmas."
Jack Reed, Jr. from Reed's Department Store says, "One of the opportunities Reed's enjoys from underwriting the Christmas parade is getting to choose the grand marshals with the approval of the DTMSA."
The four healthcare workers representing North Mississippi Medical Center are infectious disease physician Dr. Mindy Prewitt, nurse Mary Pruitt, respiratory therapist Deanna Yates, and Jason Orman representing environmental services.
Reed emphasized that these four are heroes themselves and Reed's Department Store is glad to have the opportunity to publicly say "thank you" and celebrate their heroism.
Anyone wishing to participate in this year's parade can visit tupelomainstreet.com and click the events tab to find an application. The deadline for entries is Nov. 15 per Lucia Randle, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association's (DTMSA) new director.