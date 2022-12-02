74th annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade winners Staff reports Dec 2, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The D' Casa Christmas float drives along Main Street in downtown Tupelo in the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade on Friday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Over 100 entries were featured in the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade are below. Here are this year's winners:WALKING GROUP DIVISION1st Place - HLC Twirlers2nd Place - Hoop-elo3rd Place - Southern Heat All Star CheerleadingCOMMERCIAL FLOAT DIVISION1st Place - Ace of North Mississippi2nd Place - Cooley Transport3rd Place - Cloverhaven Animal HospitalNON-COMMERCIAL FLOAT DIVISION1st Place - The Tupelo Grinch2nd Place - Itawamba Community College3rd Place - Boy Scouts of America Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you