djr-2022-12-03-news-tupelo-christmas-parade-arp4

The D' Casa Christmas float drives along Main Street in downtown Tupelo in the 74th Annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Over 100 entries were featured in the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade are below. Here are this year's winners:

Newsletters

Recommended for you