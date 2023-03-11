FULTON — Ukraine native Krystyna Burenok continues to call Mississippi home, at least for the time being.
When Burenok first spoke to the Daily Journal in March 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine had only recently begun. She was attending Saltillo High School as part of the Future Leaders Exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, and unable to return home in May, the 17-year-old was granted temporary protected status and a work permit from the U.S. government. She enrolled at Itawamba Community College (ICC) in Fulton where she's majoring in theater.
Hailing from the Studencheskaya region of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, Burenok now lives in a dormitory on the ICC campus while maintaining close contact with her host family, Billy and Lisa King, who she considers her American parents.
"It's what I needed to do," Burenok said of starting college. "Because I feel like I keep going, and I'm not stuck in one place."
That doesn't mean it's been easy. Navigating the financial hurdles and required documents has been no simple task. As an international student, Burenok was ineligible for many scholarships and financial aid options afford to students native to the area, but she's supported herself by working seasonal jobs, like a stint at Spirit Halloween at the mall in Tupelo, working online translating documents from Ukrainian to English and participating in the campus work-study program. Any money she has left over after paying her bills, she sends to family in Ukraine.
She has found community at ICC, joining the college's film club, ICC Films, and participating in the theater program where she's currently serving as stage manager for the upcoming production of "Ripcord."
Burenok's family still optimistic
In March 2022, Burenok's mother and father had fled Kharkiv as it came under heavy fire. They sought refuge in a smaller city nearby with family members. Last summer, they returned for a time and dealt with blackouts, water outages and the constant threat of explosions in the city.
More recently, her parents relocated to western Ukraine, where her mother found a new job and her father joined the Ukrainian Army and is training for combat.
Burenok hasn't seen her family in nearly two years but texts them daily and calls at least once per week.
She's heard from friends back home who stayed in the city and gradually lost the spark of hope they once had. But her family has remained optimistic.
On one phone call, Burenok recalled, her mother called from a bomb shelter to tell her they were safe as rockets rained down on the city. Once the immediate threat had passed, she told her daughter she was going back home to continue watching a TV show she'd started.
Air raid sirens are a daily reality for Burenok's family, yet they remain upbeat and hopeful.
Upon wrapping up her freshman year at ICC, she plans to fly to Germany where she'll see her brother and mom. From there, she and her mother will take a bus to Ukraine where Burenok hopes to visit Kharkiv to see friends who remain there before returning to the U.S.
A good reason to keep going
Through the turmoil of the past year, Burenok, like her parents, has remained remarkably optimistic despite experiencing more downs than ups.
"This year changed me a lot as a person," she said.
In the first couple months of the invasion, hope for a swift end to the war kept her positive. When summer came and returning home still wasn't an option, it faded but was replaced with a new hope, fueled by her parents' encouragement to keep going and succeed despite the distance between them.
"I want my parents to be proud," Burenok said. "I don't want them to see their daughter giving up ... I was always the strongest one in the family who was like 'Whatever happens, we keep going. We don't have an option.'"
She never asked for or wanted this new perspective on life, but Burenok has gained an appreciation for simple joys that could only be learned from loss.
"I had to find ways to wake up in the morning and find something positive in life," Burenok said. "Sometimes it was hard because I lost a lot of friends. And no one experiences death like Ukrainians do right now. It's hard to put yourself mentally together."
When fellow students asked during midterms and final exams "Are you stressed out?" her answer was "I'm really not." Her goal for now is simply to make it through the semester and pass her classes so that she can see her family in the summer.
When she returns to America, she'll decide whether to continue her education or pursue another path. Having once aspired to be an actress, she's now set her sights on a career like project or stage management — roles that combine organization and creativity.
"I just want to be happy and enjoy my life," Burenok said. "That's what I want to do. Because now it's hard to do sometimes when you just get overwhelmed with things. But I'm learning every day how to go through a day and actually find little things, what's going to make you happy.
"As long as I can help someone," she added, "it's a good reason for me to keep going."
