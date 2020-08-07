'A life well-lived': Friends, neighbors recall memories of Tom Evans

TUPELO • Friends and neighbors laughed and cried as they remembered Tom Evans, the flamboyant, good-hearted, civic-minded bon vivant who died earlier this week.

"Tom had a lot to do with everything that is Tupelo," said Steve Holland, a longtime friend and the funeral director in charge of his service. "I've never seen anybody that didn't love him after they met him. He was the most magnetic person I've ever known."

Evans, a retired pharmacist, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after being admitted to the hospital July 26 with pneumonia. He was 72.

"I met Tom in 1980," Holland said. "He was a dashing young man who'd come to Tupelo, taking it by storm. And he died taking it by storm."

Holland said Evans had been planning his own funeral for years, and every year, he added something to it.

"Tom wanted to be ridden through the streets of Tupelo in a horse-drawn carriage," Holland said. "He wanted the full-meal Episcopal deal, but unfortunately, COVID has prevented that. Originally, he wanted to be buried in the old city cemetery on Jackson Street, but once he saw my cemetery at the farm in Plantersville, he liked that even better."

Evans' body will lie in repose Friday, Aug. 7, at the Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and then in the sanctuary at the Sadie J Farm in Plantersville from 5 p.m. until the graveside sunset celebration at 7. The Rev. Phillip Parker from All Saints' Episcopal Church will officiate.

"After the service, we'll bury him, then roll the piano out on the front porch, sing Southern gospel music, drink bourbon and fellowship," Holland said. "We'll celebrate one of the most incredible people I've known in my life."

Carla Underwood-James has been Evans' next-door neighbor on Robins Street for the past four years. She moved to Tupelo from Texas with Toyota.

"I had just bought my house and I pulled in the driveway to show my mom the house from the outside," Underwood said. "We had the car windows down and Tom was sitting on his front porch and we could hear him hollering for us to come over. Tom knows everything about everybody in town and when he saw my Texas tags, he figured I was the new homeowner. We sat on his porch for a good hour visiting and became fast friends that day, best friends, best neighbors."

Underwood-James said before she married, Evans would be her "plus-one" when she needed a date for a work gathering.

"When we'd go to parties, he would tell people I was his wife, just to see their reactions," she said. "When I was remodeling my house, he'd come over every day. He'd be telling my contractors to do something and I'd have to say, 'Tom, this is my house.' And he'd just shrug and tell the contractors, 'Do whatever my wife says.'"

Underwood-James said she can't imagine not having Evans as a neighbor anymore.

"It's going to be awful without him," she said. "I'm just so used to seeing him. It's never going to be the same. Robins Street is never going to be the same."

Marty Brown met Evans in 1989 when Evans was a pharmacist at Fred's.

"He was as smart as a doctor," Brown said. "He started out as my pharmacist and then we ended up being neighbors and friends. I had three houses on Robins and Tom had a hand in all of them. He told me everything I did wrong every time."

Brown said when he was in his first little house on Robins across from Milam School, he went to work one morning while Evans, who had a key to his house, was off for the day.

"When I came home the most God-awful rose-colored curtains were hanging in my dining room," Brown said. "Those curtains stayed up until the day I moved out of that house. It was easier to leave them up than go against him."

Evans was born a Methodist, but had spent the last several years worshipping at All Saints' Episcopal, where he was an usher, a lector and a member of both the altar guild and the flower guild. He was also chairman of the needlepoint committee that recovered the kneelers at the altar.

"I think Tom had a hand in teaching everybody on the flower guild," said Bud Nelson, a member of All Saints'. "When I joined the guild, I knew absolutely nothing. He was very gifted in that area and shared his knowledge with everyone."

Nelson said Evans' flower arrangements were always very bold statements of his artistic preferences.

"If you saw an arrangement that was large and a little splashy with lots of color, it was almost assuredly one of Tom's," Nelson said. "He took a tremendous amount of pride in it."

Tracy Proctor, a floral designer who's been attending All Saints' for about five years, said when it was clear the congregation wasn't going to be able to gather to worship at Easter because of the pandemic, he got permission to adorn the front doors of the church with wreaths.

"I was just going to do a quick little in and out, get them up and leave without anyone seeing me, as kind of a surprise," Proctor said. "I got all my stuff and I was up on a ladder, just going at it with vines I'd pulled out of the woods, when all of a sudden, something grabbed my calf, like a snake. But it wasn't a snake. It was Tom Evans and he was just standing there laughing. I'm glad that's my last memory of him."

For more than 25 years, Evans hosted lavish Christmas parties in his eclectic home, which was decorated from top to bottom with trees, garland, figurines and thousands of lights.

"The most I ever remember him having was 33 trees," Brown said. "He did most of the decorating himself, but he'd rope anybody he could into helping. Before you knew it, he'd have you up on a ladder hanging garland."

But Evans' home is probably best known for the annual Derby Day party he hosted as a fundraiser for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, where he was a longtime board member.

"Mr. Tom had such a passion for Regional Rehab and what we do," said Robby Parman, executive director. "He still signed our checks and when he'd come to the center, he asked about our clients, how they were doing, and he asked about our staff – just making sure we were looking out for everybody. The staff became so close to him because we did the Derby party every year. He's been a part of their lives for a long time."

Parman said the Derby party was a big fundraiser for Regional Rehab, but it was also a chance for people to visit with Evans, to tour his home, to hear him play the piano.

"It's hard to imagine a Derby Day party without him," Parman said. "If we are able to have one next year, it will definitely be named after him. There's no doubt about that."

Kay Mathews, former executive director of RRC, said Evans was involved with the Derby Day party from Day One.

"He worked out the menu, came up with all the original recipes and we did precious little to change it," Mathews said. "The food became a tradition because the Derby's all about tradition."

Mathews said one of Evans' goals from the beginning was to get Churchhill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby is run every year, to recognize how large and important Rehab's Derby party was.

Just hours before Evans died, Churchill Downs declared Wednesday, Aug. 5, as Tom Evans Day, and had photographs of Evans and Mathews, in their Derby regalia, displayed on every jumbotron at the park.

"It was heart-wrenching to see the recognition he was finally getting," Mathews said. "It was sad it had to happen that way, but also magnificent that it happened that way."

Mathews said when the party preparations would begin each spring, Evans would call her and say, "OK, Kay, what are we going to be wearing this year?"

"If you look back at the pictures that were taken each year, we were color-coordinated, even our hats," she said. "It was all about a show and Tom knew how to put on a show."

"He lived for that Derby party," Brown said. "It was the joy of his life. He loved the limelight, he loved a party. He came to life when that was going on. As sad as my heart is right now, the only words I can think of are, 'A life well-lived.' There will never be another one like him. He left his mark."