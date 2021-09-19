TUPELO • This time last year, James Cantrell was in a completely different place with his life.
Cantrell spent some time in the county jail, and when he got out, he had lost everything. His mother, who he was the caregiver to for three years in Alabama, has died, and he had nowhere to go. His previous experience volunteering with the Salvation Army in Alabama and word-of-mouth led him to the Salvation Army of Tupelo. It would be one of the stepping stones that eventually led him to Project Solution.
Project Solution employs homeless individuals to pick up litter in an effort to help them transition into the workforce. Project Solution started last year as a collaboration between the city of Tupelo, the municipal court, Keep Tupelo Beautiful, Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH), Three Rivers Planning & Development District and Express Employment Services.
Cantrell has experienced his own success. When he was first hired in January 2021, he had no car and had to walk to work. Since working with Project Solution, he’s gotten a second job, an apartment with the assistance of MUTEH, and a vehicle.
Now, he uses his story to show other homeless people that there is a way to come out of their circumstances.
“If you work at it and have patience, there’s people and organizations that will help you. I’m living proof of it,” Cantrell said. “Keep the faith, anybody in a homeless situation, and Project Solution is a great place.”
A working solution
The initial vision for Project Solution was to find a solution for roadside trash, said Don Lewis, chief operations officer for the City of Tupelo. Prior to the program, trash collections were handled through the municipal court system. People would pick up litter to work off fines, but as fewer people took advantage of that program, city officials began discussing alternative ways to address the issue of roadside litter.
Kathryn Rhea, director of Keep Tupelo Beautiful, noted there were already larger municipalities with similar programs that hired homeless individuals. Lewis decided to look into it further.
“We wanted to use this as an experiment to see if it would work,” Lewis said. “We talked it through and decided to pair the program, making a job available for somebody that was homeless that was maybe down and out on their luck.”
On March 17, 2020, the city of Tupelo approved a $30,000 contract with Express Employment Professionals to hire the temporary workers for litter pickup. The company handled all the background checks and necessary paperwork. On April 20 that same year, the Project Solution program began in earnest with six workers.
Project Solution participants work part-time Monday through Thursday, and some Fridays as needed, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MUTEH and the Homeless Task Force provide referrals. They handle intakes, and help homeless individuals get the necessary identification.
“It’s been a really great program for us,” said Tupelo Homeless Task Force chair Hannah Maharrey. “A lot of our individuals haven’t had steady income or steady employment for a while, so they might have difficulties in a standard 8-to-5 job under standard supervision, so this is just a great way to get them back into the workforce.”
The heart of the program
The heart of the program is Joseph Ivy, the municipal court’s supervisor for the Project Solution crew. Ivy was already the supervisor for the work release program, but with Project Solution, he’s found a way to be a good Samaritan through his actions rather than just words.
“A lot of individuals pass judgment on people who have fallen on hard times, not knowing that we’re all one incident away, one sickness away, one whatever away from falling on hard times,” Ivy said. “It’s just a blessing to be a blessing to others and uplift others.”
Ivy takes pride in the fact that workers stay anywhere from six months to a year before moving on to other opportunities. He likes to emphasize that the program is a temporary starting point for crew members and encourages them to elevate themselves and reach out to others.
“(I) try to let them know that your past doesn’t have to define you,” he said. “It’s just a description of you at that particular time in your life, and to know that you always have a choice. Either you can stay where you’re at or you can go further.”
Ivy tries to let his faith in God guide him and focuses on the collective effort behind the program. He describes the temp worker program as a CD&R — character, dignity and redemption — and said it’s been a blessing to see people like Cantrell improve their situations in life.
His current crew includes Cantrell, Allen Williams and Crawford McIntosh. A previous crewman, John Boyer, recently left Project Solution and is among one of its biggest successes. These days, he’s living in his own apartment and has a steady job.
Williams — who Ivy describes as one of Project Solution’s most dedicated workers — has been with the program since Day 1. Every day teaches him something new, he said, and he credits that to Ivy’s leadership and knowledge.
“It is very, very joyful,” Williams said of the work. “They have the right man for the job.”
‘Good people who are working hard’
A total of 45 people have moved through Project Solution since the program began, at an average of four people per week, according to Jim Goodwin, who co-owns Express Employment Professionals with wife Julianne Goodwin. With about 20 hours per person per week and about 18 months into the program, there have been about 6,200 total hours worked by program participants.
Though Express Employment Professionals is a neutral party in the collaboration, Jim Goodwin said they are happy to help support the program. MUTEH and the Tupelo Homeless Task Force refer people to them to employ, and his company handles the weekly pay.
Carrie Neal, the Staffing Coordinator, has been a key role in working with their homeless clients on a daily basis, ensuring they are treated professionally and keeping track of payment, ensuring hours are correct and processing new people. The city has played a critical part in providing transportation and investment into the program.
Among the progam’s strong points is the reliability and work ethic of the workforce. The percentage of assigned hours worked is over 90%, well above the general average for Express Employment Professionals.
“It’s just a reflection of the quality of the people themselves. These are good people who are working hard to get back on their feet,” Goodwin said. “It’s important to give people who want to work a chance to work and show you they’re good people.”
For 2020, the Project Solution/Work Program litter pickup included 1,915 total trash bags and 75 roads cleaned, and 461 show-ups. They also assisted in cleaning, sweeping & mopping assignments at the BancorpSouth Area when the weather didn’t permit litter pickup.
So far in 2021, Project Solution and the work release program combined have had 91 sign-ups, 66 graduates, have picked up 1,460 regular trash bags and cleaned 66 roads.
Right now, the city has renewed funding for the program. Lewis said some potential next steps could involve sitting down as a group and looking at ways of covering the city, such as potentially adding additional routes or people. He said he’s also spoken with Mayor Todd Jordan about the possibility of bolstering the Project Solution budget to add to the workforce.
'A little bit of openness'
Members of Keep Tupelo Beautiful are excited by the overall collaboration between their group and Project Solution and the ability to play even a small, supplemental role in helping get people back on their feet.
Keep Tupelo Beautiful provides necessary supplies like grabbers in addition to water bottles and, occasionally, lunches. When a few crew members obtained permanent housing, the group provided much-needed household supplied.
Project Solution has played a large role in tackling litter in Tupelo. If there are places Keep Tupelo Beautiful can’t tackle with volunteers, Project Solution steps in to pick up. They also have normal routes where they pick up, and if someone calls about an area, they will go clean.
For their efforts, Project Solution won a 2021 Keep Mississippi Beautiful city government award. It’s a program that’s caught the eye of other municipalities, and looks as if it might inspire similar programs across the state.
Rhea, of Keep Tupelo Beautiful, said she’s excited to be involved in a first-of-its-kind program in Mississippi, one has set a strong example. Other municipalities have reached out about setting up a similar programs in their own communities.
“It just shows that forward-thinking projects and programs can work in different municipalities,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a big Dallas, or a big Chicago or something. It can work in little places like Tupelo, and this is a prime example of with a little bit of openness, something could work.”