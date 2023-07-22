Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, talk about their father near the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, laugh remembering stories about their father at the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
In this file photo from September 2017, Bill “Howl-N-Madd” Perry plays the guitar inside his home.
ADAM ROBISON I DAILY JOURNAL
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, talk about their father near the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, laugh remembering stories about their father at the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sharo "Shy" Perry and Bill Perry Jr., children of Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, check out the Mississippi Blues Trail historical marker he is featured on near the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi.
| More Information | Fans can keep up with the latest on Bill “Howl-N-Madd” Perry’s legacy by following Shy Perry and Bill Perry Jr. on social media and checking out his website artistecard.com/billhowlnmaddperry. {related_content_uuid}48d84c62-ee06-4dc3-9d15-5eda269dd74f{/related_content_uuid}