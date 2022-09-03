Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Football tailgating in the South has long been a tradition centered around family, friends and a general camaraderie among those donning their school's colors when game day rolls around.

Louisiana Tech Southern Miss Football

The Southern Mississippi Dixie Darlings sing their school song following an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. Louisiana Tech won 31-20.

Newsletters

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus