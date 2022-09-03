Football tailgating in the South has long been a tradition centered around family, friends and a general camaraderie among those donning their school's colors when game day rolls around.
The sacred ritual of a tailgate reaches beyond politics and personal backgrounds to forge a common bond among those that love the uniquely American sport of football. At its purest, tailgating offers an olive branch to the opposing team's supporters, all in the name of fellowship with one another.
This football season, three stellar tailgate experiences are returning to Mississippi's three largest universities. Read along as Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State fans gear up for another fall full of good, or not so good, games and even better food.
The Zebra Tent
The University of Mississippi has never been known as frugal when it comes to tailgating. Each year, the Grove on Ole Miss's campus shows off some of the most extravagant, intricate tailgates in the country.
The Zebra Tent is no exception.
Jane Foster, Zebra Tent founder, said she created the extravagant animal print-themed tent more than two decades ago.
"I went to Mississippi State and my husband went to Ole Miss. When I started it, I wanted to something a little different because I was impressed with the way Ole Miss went over the top and did things big," she said.
Throughout the last 20 years, the Zebra Tent has grown exponentially with close to 10 families each year as the sponsors of the tailgate.
Foster said the goal for the tailgate is and has always been to create a space where all football fans can belong.
"We want to be welcoming to everybody," Foster said. "We want to welcome other people who wouldn't have somewhere else to go."
The Canton, Mississippi, native said the tailgate is especially a safe haven for new Ole Miss students who haven't found their niche quite yet.
"At orientation, they tell the kids, 'If you don't have a tent to visit, go the Zebra Tent,'" she said. "They come to the tent, and we introduce them to the other people there. I give them little jobs so they don't feel awkward. They get to know each other."
Foster said that after that initial tailgating experience, new students typically find their group and only visit every once in a while thereafter.
"Then about the fourth game they're stopping by because they have their group," she said. "That's been the most beautiful thing to come of it."
Foster gets heartfelt letters and wedding invitations from former students who visited the Zebra Tent during their first game.
"We really try hard to remember the kids' names so they feel welcome," she said.
Aside from each week's cuisine, the tent is known mostly for its extravagant decorations. However, the work that goes into the Zebra Tent isn't for the faint of heart.
"It's a really big group effort. A lot of hard work goes into it, and it's not just me," Foster said. "We have anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 people that we feed for an SEC game."
For the Mississippi State graduate turned Ole Miss fan, the camaraderie that the tent provides has been the most rewarding part.
"We've become a family from working so hard together," Foster said. "People have met each other there and gotten engaged there because that's where we met."
As Foster always wanted, people of all ages from any background join the Zebra Tent tailgate. And even though the Zebra Tent is just a tailgate at the end of the day, it has provided some of her life's most rewarding moments.
"Never underestimate what you're doing," she said. "If you allow something to bloom where it's planted you never know what could come. You never know what God's plan is."
Dixie Darling
The University of Southern Mississippi might not be an SEC school, but that doesn't stop them from going the extra mile when it comes to hosting grandiose tailgates.
Since 1954, Southern Miss's Dixie Darling kick-line dance team has brought a special flare to the pregame and half-time shows at the Rock in Hattiesburg. Known as the "Rockettes of the Gridiron," the Dixie Darlings remain a stalwart for tradition at the University of Southern Mississippi as they bring their dancing talents to football fields near and far.
As for their team tailgate, the Dixie Darlings, nicknamed the DDs, host a festive pregame tent that's second to none on the University of Southern Mississippi's campus.
Tracy Smith has been the director of the Dixie Darlings for 19 years. Since 2010, she has seen the DD tailgate transform from a place for team members to snack quickly before the big game to all day affairs decked out with chandeliers and black and gold embellishments.
"It's been since about 2009 or 2010 since the tailgate started," Smith said. "I know we had it by 2010, and that is because one of the parents started it."
That would be Brenda Cumberland. Initially, Cumberland only asked for some donations and assistance as she assembled the team's tailgate. Her goal was to provide a place the girls could rest and reenergize before heading to the field.
"These girls have long days here, and Brenda wanted to provide a place where they could go," Smith said. "I thought that was an excellent idea, and I let her run with it."
As the years went by, the Dixie Darling tailgate continued to grow as more parents started helping with the weekly staple.
"It's a huge event that more people participate in each year," Smith said. "They'll usually send items or money to eat. The decorations have grown, and the event itself as grown. It's a nice little oasis where the girls can be for those hot days when they have practices and all the events on game day."
The primary purpose of the Dixie Darling tailgate is to serve as a source of nourishment for the team members as their days can end up being more than 12 hours long. The tent also provides a meeting place for the dancers' families to meet up with one another before cheering on the Golden Eagles.
For many Dixie Darling parents, the tailgate is not only a tradition but a way to connect with other DD families and share in the Southern Miss spirit.
"The parents have the best time with it," Smith said. "I know it's one extra thing for them to do, but they all seem so enthused to do it."
The Dixie Darling tailgate spread usually consists of themed food including breakfast, Mexican cuisine or something that relates to the opposing team that USM plays that weekend. Other times, the parents keep it simple with a potluck.
"But as it has progressed through the years, the parents have specialized it," Smith said.
The famous kick-line is known for their iconic white boots and gloves that they don for each performance. Parents have taken the Dixie Darlings' traditional apparel and incorporated it into every tailgate experience.
"I've had parents that will make boots and modify it to create white boots. Another parent took ballerinas and made them look like they're kicking and dancing," she said. Smith laughed recalling that one team member had a knee brace so one of the decorative dancers did too.
For those unfamiliar with Southern Miss' home game days, Smith said that when you finally make it to campus to catch the Golden Eagles play a football game, you can't miss the Dixie Darlings' setup.
"If you're on campus," she said, "you'll know it's the Dixie Darling tent."
The Gibens Family
Julie Gibens and her family have continued a tradition of tailgating at Mississippi State University football games since her children were small. This year, all three of her kids will be students at MSU.
Although tailgating has been a tradition for the Gibens' family and friends for years, this coming football season will be their second year to host a new tailgate.
"This is our second year to do this tailgate. We had a big Tupelo tailgate with a lot of people in it before," she said.
However, during the last home game of the 2019 football season, a strong wind came lifted most tents off the ground and destroyed them.
"At that time, a lot of the people we were in the group with had kids graduating, and it was up in the air about what we would do," Gibens said.
Now, the new, smaller Tupelo tailgate comprises a group of people who aim to keep it as simple as possible.
"This tailgate is just a group of Tupelo people, and we do our own food and different people are in charge different weeks," the Mississippi State University graduate said. "It's as simple as it can possibly be. We try not to overthink it."
For Gibens and her fellow tailgaters, the television is the focal point of the tailgate so they can watch other games.
Unlike many tailgates, Gibens said their group takes it easy when supplying food for everyone.
"Everybody can just bring whatever they want, but we always pick up Chick-fil-A each week," she said. "That was the deal when we started this so we can enjoy the game and each other."
Although the tailgate is one of the newest additions to Bulldog game days, the tradition of experiencing football together has been ongoing since Gibens' children were small.
"My kids just grew up doing it, and it's such a tradition with my family," she said. "Several of the families have multiple kids in school at Mississippi State."
At the end of the day, Gibens family are all just big Bulldog fans.
"I remember when my kids were small and going to the kids area," she said. "Mississippi State creates such a family oriented environment especially around the amphitheater area, and now it's just even more fun with college kids."
