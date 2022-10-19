TUPELO – Tupelo’s skateboarding community is optimistically awaiting significant upgrades to the local skatepark in Ballard Park that supporters hope will be a regional draw for the sport.
Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to approve a $572,000 project to upgrade the Hank and Helen Boerner Skatepark after multiple failed attempts to bid the project out and a recent increase in its budget. The board previously rejected two bids for the project after it came in over the original $275,000 budget. The city relented, increasing the project’s budget to 575,000 by using a $300,000 injection from the Convention and Visitors Bureau fund.
“I am very excited to stand before you tonight and have a successful bid,” Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said. “We’re really looking forward to working with that community.”
The city constructed the park in 2004, which has not had any major repairs or upgrades in the nearly two decades since. The metal ramps placed around the concrete park have since rusted in areas and degraded over the years. The plans include replacing them with all concrete fixtures and a competition-sized skate bowl.
Seattle-based construction company Gridline Skateparks will handle the project. The company was responsible for the concrete parks in Oxford and West Point and built parks in almost every state as well as in Denmark, Sweden and Israel, totaling over 150 parks.
Matt Robinson, owner of local skateboard shop Change and president of the local skateboard association, called the company one of the best in the industry.
“Grindline is one of the oldest and most respected skatepark builders,” he said. “They’ve got 20 years of skatepark building under their belt since the Oxford park. The Oxford park is great, but they’ve learned a lot.”
Farned said the next step for the city is to meet with Gridline and make more concrete plans. As of Wednesday, there is no solid timeline for the project. Farned said he and Robinson would be speaking with the community about the project in the coming months to get feedback while working out the details with the contractors.
Robinson has been a major advocate for the project since its inception. He said he was excited to see it move forward and praised the administration for its efforts.
“We are beyond stoked,” he said. “Parks and Rec and CVB have been nothing but supportive of this all the way along.”
After the bid failed a second time due to coming in over budget, Robinson met with city officials, including Farned and Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, to talk about the park's options. He said not a single individual in the meeting wanted to cut the it down.
“We’ve just run into budgetary issues where the park that we designed using 2019 dollars couldn’t be built for that same amount in 2021,” he said. “After that second time it went out and didn’t get approved, I met with … several people from the city. Everybody at the meeting from every city group said, ‘No, This is important to us that we have a regional draw from our skatepark.’”
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston, in whose ward the park resides, said nontraditional sports are growing in the city, and it is important to foster that creativity.
“I think it is great because it is another sport that Tupelo has facilities to use, so we can attract people from outside the city and state to participate in competitions,” she said.
There are more implications to the upgrades than just a better park for locals, as Gaston noted. Robinson said a regional-level park would bring in more out-of-town and out-of-state skaters through friendly and high-level competitions.
Recently, Robinson sponsored a local team in a competition in Birmingham. He said other teams were from larger metropolitans such as Houston, Texas, Baton Rogue, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida. Robinson said Tupelo was the only smaller city represented at the competition. He noted the organizers approached him and said they were interested in putting on competitions in Tupelo once the city completed the park's upgrades.
“Big corporation money is finally interested in doing big events in the South,” he said. “We are in a really great season for skating.”
