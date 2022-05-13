TUPELO • Ever felt that indistinguishable chill run up your spine? Some describe the feeling as the hair on the back of the neck standing up. Others might say they get a gut feeling, warning them that something just isn't right.
One Mississippi legend evokes those suspicions with just its name: Witch Dance.
The legend of the Witch Dance mile marker off of the Natchez Trace Parkway has long circulated throughout North Mississippi and all along the parkway.
For those unfamiliar with the Natchez Trace, the 444-mile stretch of road has been used by travelers for hundreds of years. The miles of Tennessee/Mississippi landscape span from Nashville to Natchez.
Witch Dance gets its moniker from a legend that insists local witches gathered at the site to perform rituals. As they danced, the grass beneath their feet died.
To this day, some say that there are patches of dead grass that will never again be verdant because of the supernatural creatures who once touched it.
According to Kathy Weiser from Legends of America, the storied past of Witch Dance began with the Hopewell Native Americans, which comprised different bands that eventually migrated north to form the Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes.
Weiser wrote that the Hopewell people suffered under oppressive leadership in Mexico, prompting them to escape. With them, they carried the bones of their ancestors.
Those bones are said to have been buried at the foundation of the Bynum Mounds, located between the Mississippi town of Houston and mile marker 233.2 on the Natchez Trace, otherwise known as Witch Dance.
Explorers traversed the Natchez Trace as early as the mid-1700s, but the human history of the Trace dates back 10,000 years.
Dignitaries and drifters alike have journeyed along the Natchez Trace, including President Andrew Jackson at one point.
However, the Trace's clientele was also known to be that of murderers and robbers. Some of these vagrants included the infamous Harpe Brothers, recognized by many as America's first serial killers.
Micajah "Big" Harpe and Wiley "Little" Harpe roamed the Natchez Trace murdering, raping and wreaking havoc upon travelers in the late 1700s.
During the American Revolution, the Harpe Brothers, who were actually first cousins, fought alongside the British. Their intent, however, was purely to enact violence.
At one point, the homicidal "Big" Harpe visited Witch Dance along with a Native American guide. The guide warned him about the legend of the witches that once visited the area for rituals. Harpe supposedly mocked the legend and jumped on the dead spots of grass, taunting the witches to appear.
Although there was no immediate consequence for his irreverent actions, Harpe was later tracked down by a posse of bandits and decapitated upon returning to Kentucky.
His head was placed in a nearby tree. According to lore, a witch removed the skull, ground it into powder and used it in a healing potion for a sick relative.
As others along the Trace heard of this haunting tale, they swore that unidentifiable laughter originated from bushes and trees near Witch Dance.
Even after 220 years, the chilling legends of the Mississippi parcel continue to surround the spooky mile marker. Area locals will advise those traveling to avoid stopping at Witch Dance at night for fear of encountering supernatural forces. Many have claimed to hear cackling and other witchy noises once the sun sets.
However, as a Park Ranger for the Natchez Trace Parkway, Jane Farmer says that she's encountered nothing otherworldly while visiting Witch Dance.
"We do have people who are interested in it because of its name," Farmer said. "I personally haven't experienced anything supernatural there, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen.”
Farmer said that she actually finds Witch Dance to be a calm area to picnic. The sinister legends might prevent some visitors from taking a gander through the area, but as far as Farmer is concerned, there's nothing scary about the trail.
"I have found it a very peaceful place to be," she said.