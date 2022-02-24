TUPELO • Aberdeen resident Dashmond "Dash" Daniel claimed the $50,000 prize he won from United Way's annual $50K Giveaway on Thursday afternoon.
Daniel, 41, filled out paperwork to make the win official and was handed the check by United Way of Northeast Mississippi president Patti Parker shortly after 1 p.m.
"Don't spend it all in one place," Parker said jokingly after handing Daniel the check.
Daniel purchased a single $100 ticket on Jan. 31, the final day of the campaign, after seeing an advertisement on television that night.
As soon as a winner was drawn on the evening of Feb. 14, he suspected his name might be on the winning card.
People often struggle to pronounce Daniel's first name, so when the child who picked his entry hesitated while reading it, he knew.
Daniel was by himself when his name was selected during a live announcement on WTVA.
"I had to call somebody to make sure I heard what I heard," Daniel said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The former West Point basketball coach now owns and operates the Lee Motors used car dealership in Tupelo.
"It's a great blessing," Daniel said of winning the prize.
After paying taxes on his winnings, he'll put some towards retirement and discuss with family what to do with the rest.
United Way raised $343,000 from ticket sales and sponsors, with 2,657 $100 tickets sold for the giveaway this year.
The United Way $50K Giveaway presenting sponsor, Crescent Memorial, provided the prize money for the giveaway.
"The $50K Giveaway is kind of the wrap-up of our annual campaign that we do each year," Robin McKinney, United Way communications director, said. "The majority of the money we raise is through workplace campaigns, but the $50K giveaway is just a chance for us to connect with people outside the workplace."
United Way of Northeast Mississippi partners with 56 local nonprofit organizations to fund almost 60 programs in the areas of academic success, family stability and health and wellness.
When the campaign wrapped up in January, United Way had raised approximately 94% of its $2.6 million goal, coming in at just under $2.5 million.
"A lot of the struggles due to COVID kind of lingered on into 2021," McKinney said. "We're actually proud though that we came that close to being able to meet the goal in such a hard year, and it just really speaks to the generosity of people in Northeast Mississippi that no matter what happens they continue to give to support their neighbors in need."