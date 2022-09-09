Those are the words Change Skate Shop owner Matt Robinson used to describe the inaugural Change Tupelo Festival, held over the Labor Day weekend in downtown Tupelo. The event featured professional skaters, live music, art and more for its estimated 1,000 attendees.
The new festival also gave a spotlight to the culture and art that is just as much a part of the skateboarding community as the board itself.
The first ever Punk Rock and Paintbrushes Art Show kicked off Saturday as well as Change Tupelo Festival's Super Skate Posse Giveback, which provided 100 skateboards, 100 pairs of Vans shoes and 100 helmets to 100 kids at Northside and Haven Acres Boys & Girls Clubs in Tupelo.
In keeping with the core theme of the festival, Olympic skateboarding athletes and other skateboarding legends showcased show their skills on intricate, custom-built obstacle courses sprinkled along Main Street in Tupelo.
To Robinson, the inaugural Change Tupelo Festival was valuable to the community because it provided a unique experience for skateboarders as well as those who didn’t know an ollie from a foot plant.
"I'm grateful that the City of Tupelo, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association took a chance on a really crazy idea," said the Tupelo native. "Each person put so much excellence and passion into their part that we were able to bring it to life."
Going into the festival, Robinson had pre-event jitters and concerns. But he was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly operations went for the two-day shindig.
"The execution of the festival was what I was most concerned about, and it wound up being flawless because of the volunteers," he said.
Robinson, his team and event sponsors are already planning next year's festival, which will return to downtown Tupelo during Labor Day weekend.
"This wasn't a thing three months ago, and we had three months to plan it. Now with 12 months, we are locked in and ready for Labor Day Weekend 2023," he said.
With one year under his belt, Robinson hopes to make 2023's Change Tupelo Festival return bigger and better than before.
"Our goal is to scale it up," he said. "Tupelo, Mississippi, during Labor Day weekend next year will be a nationwide destination."
