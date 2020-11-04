TUPELO • Far away from the glare of national attention, election workers in Lee County continued on Wednesday to process and count outstanding absentee votes, which will ultimately number somewhere a little above 5,000.
On Tuesday night, the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office released uncertified vote totals for all election day ballots cast across the county’s 36 precincts. These Tuesday night numbers, however, did not include any absentee votes. Counties across Mississippi saw a surge in absentee votes this year, amid concerns about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the possibility of crowding at polling stations.
A county resolution board must inspect each absentee ballot, accepting ballots that were cast legally and rejecting those that do not comply with Mississippi’s specifications for absentee ballots.
In Lee County, all ballots accepted by the resolution board are then electronically tabulated by circuit clerk’s office staffers.
The local Lee County resolution board — which is selected by the election commissioners and circuit clerk — hoped to complete its inspection of all absentee ballots by sometime Wednesday evening, but those ballots may not all be electronically tabulated and counted until Thursday. Processing of affidavit ballots, which is conducted by the election commissioners, was not expected to begin until Thursday.
“This is like the never-ending election,” said resolution board member Crystal Tucker Wednesday afternoon, absentee ballots and coffee cups spread out close at hand on a table.
She meant the local election process, but could just as easily have meant the vote count across the nation, with several key states that will determine the presidential race still counting votes on Wednesday and perhaps through the week's end.
There was one key difference, however, between vote counting in Mississippi and that in states that are key to the presidential outcome: The outcome of no races hinged on the outstanding votes. That’s also true in Lee County.
On Wednesday, at least some other counties in the region were running ahead of Lee in processing and counting absentee votes.
Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby told the Daily Journal that absentee vote counting there was completed overnight, concluding about 4 a.m. Wednesday. He expected the completion of the affidavit vote-counting sometime later on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the less populous Alcorn and Itawamba counties completed the processing and counting of absentee ballots Tuesday evening.
However, no county can be completely done with absentee votes. Under a new state law, absentee ballots postmarked by election day can still be counted, provided they arrive within five business days of the election.
And at least in Lee County, some election day curbside ballots potentially cast by voters with COVID-19 have been set aside for a time before they will be handled.
One additional wrinkle: County election officials in Mississippi this year must notify absentee voters whose ballots are rejected because of a signature mismatch and offer them the opportunity to “cure” the mismatch.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no ballots had been rejected in Lee County due to a signature mismatch, according to resolution board members.
Those same resolution board members said most absentee ballot rejections have been linked to a lack of notarization or the lack of a ballot application paired with the ballot.