In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2021, Willie Bradley of Tupelo walks with his ballot after voting in the Lee County District 3 Supervisors race at Lawndale Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Qualifying voters participating the in runoff race between Buddy Dickerson and Wesley Webb can now vote via absentee ballot.
TUPELO • Registered voters in the western portion of Lee County can now vote via absentee ballot in the special runoff election that will determine the next District 3 supervisor.
Residents can either call the Lee County Circuit Clerk's Office to request an absentee ballot by mail or physically go to Circuit Clerk’s office inside of the Lee County Justice Center on Jefferson Street to cast an absentee ballot during normal operating hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
The last day for people to vote by absentee in-person is Saturday, Nov. 20. The Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon that day to accommodate last-minute voters.
Because Mississippi has some of the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the nation and has no early voting system, only certain voters can legally cast absentee ballots. State law requires voters to cast a regular ballot in-person on election day, unless they qualify for one of around 10 excuses to vote by absentee.
The two runoff candidates are Buddy Dickerson and Wesley Webb. Dickerson is the owner of Pro Designs, a private design and printing company. Webb is a real estate agent and serves on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District.
The District 3 seat became vacant when Todd Jordan resigned to become mayor of Tupelo. The winner of the race will serve out the remainder of Jordan’s unfinished term and will be up for reelection to a full four-year term in 2023.
Only voters who live in District 3 will be able to participate. District 3 includes the western portion of the county, the Belden community and the Chesterville Road area. The three county voting precincts in District 3 are the Furniture Market, Lawndale Presbyterian Church and Belden Baptist Church.
Because this is a special election, all candidates must run without party affiliation. Likewise, voters won't have to pick a Republican or Democratic ballot when casting their votes.
Whoever receives the majority of the votes cast during the runoff will be the winner of the race. The winner can take office as soon as the election results are certified.
Voters must also present a valid form of photo ID to vote by absentee.
If voters have any specific questions about whether they are qualified to vote by absentee or which district they are located in, they are encouraged to contact the Circuit Clerk’s office at (662)-432-2300.