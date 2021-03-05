TUPELO • Registered voters in Tupelo can now vote by absentee in party primaries for this year’s municipal elections.
Residents can either call the municipal clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot by mail or physically go to City Hall to cast an absentee ballot during normal operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday through Friday.
Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, said that while qualified voters can cast an absentee vote by mail or in-person, she would recommend people vote absentee in City Hall to make the process simpler and quicker.
Hanna said that if anyone is cautious about going inside of City Hall because of COVID-19 that city employees are still taking safety precautions.
“We still are conducting ourselves (in City Hall) as if the city is still under the mask mandate,” Hanna said. “We try to give everybody the ability to come in to vote that does not meet the criteria for voting by mail.”
The last day for people to vote by absentee in-person is Saturday, April 3 at City Hall, which will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Mississippi has some of the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the nation and has no early voting system. State law requires voters to cast a regular ballot in-person on election day, unless they qualify for one of around 10 excuses to vote by absentee.
Some registered voters are eligible to vote by an absentee ballot if they are over 65 years old, permanently or temporarily disabled, a college student or will be out of town on the date of the election.
When voting by absentee, voters must choose to either vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary.
“When we ask you which ballot you want it’s not meant to be offensive or to pry,” Hanna previously said. “It’s just meant to get people the correct ballot.”
Mississippi does not require voters to register with a political party, so voters are able to switch which primaries they participate in from one election cycle to the next. However, voters are not allowed to vote in the primary election for one party then vote in the opposite party’s runoff election during the same election cycle.
If voters in Ward 6, for example, vote in the Democratic primary, they will not be allowed to participate in a potential runoff election for the Republican primary.
Hanna encourages voters to view the sample ballot before voting by absentee and bring a valid form of photo ID such as a driver’s license or a passport.
If voters have any specific questions about whether they are qualified to vote by absentee or which ward they are located in, they are encouraged to contact the municipal clerk’s office at (662)-841-6513.