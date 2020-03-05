TUPELO • Absentee voters who have cast a ballot ahead of next week’s Mississippi’s primaries may still vote in-person on election day – an option some citizens may consider as Democratic presidential candidates continue to exit the race.
In Mississippi, voters who cast an absentee ballot may still physically vote at their designated precinct on election day if they are present that day, according to a spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s office.
In cases where that occurs, poll workers will reject the absentee ballot that same voter cast, said Dawn Coon, with the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office.
“It does happen some,” Coon said.
Next Tuesday’s primaries in Mississippi include presidential nominating contests for the Republican and Democratic parties.
Republican President Donald Trump faces only nominal opposition from within his own party. Democrats at one time had an expansive field of candidates seeking the party’s presidential nomination, but that field has now dwindled significantly.
Elizabeth Warren halted her campaign Thursday, after Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar did the same earlier this week.
In addition to these four, other former candidates that will be on next Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot include Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
Some absentee voters likely cast votes for some of these candidates. Voting on election day could allow them a do-over, but requires that they actually be in the county to vote in person.
Mississippi has no early voting, and requires that voters qualify to cast an absentee ballot according to certain criteria.
In Lee County at least, absentee voting has been slow. As of Thursday, Coon said there were less than 300 absentee ballots cast.
By state law, circuit clerks must open their offices on Saturday until noon to facilitate absentee voting. Saturday is the last day to cast an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots returned by mail must arrive by Monday.
On Tuesday next week, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. across the state.