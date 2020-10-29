TUPELO • The time remaining to cast an absentee ballot in Mississippi is nearly at an end — but qualifying voters still have until Saturday to vote in person in advance of next week’s general election.
Voters who intend to cast an absentee ballot in-person at a circuit clerk’s office must do so by Saturday. Under state law, circuit clerks across the state must keep their offices open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Local election officials recommend against returning a ballot by mail at this point, though state law does still allow a few more days to do so. By law, a mailed ballot must be postmarked no later than the date of next week’s election, Nov. 3, and the ballot must arrive at the circuit clerk’s office within five business days of the election to be counted.
Circuit Clerk Camille Robert Dulaney said that in her conversations with postal officials, she has been advised that local mail in the Tupelo area is seeing delays and may in some cases take as long as nine days to arrive.
She said that rather than returning a mailed ballot by placing it in a collection box, local Tupelo residents can take the sealed ballot to the downtown post office at the corner of Main and Church streets and ask that the ballot be placed directly in the circuit clerk’s post office box there. That will avoid the need to send the ballot to a Memphis processing center, as other local mail must do.
Residents of other counties should seek guidance from their local circuit clerks about whether similar arrangements exist for returning ballots.
Early voting in Mississippi is only open to voters with a qualifying excuse. Some more common qualifying excuses include:
- Away from the county of residence on election day for any reason.
- Age 65 or older.
- Required to work on election throughout the time in which polls are open.
- Temporary or permanent disability, which includes this year a physician-ordered quarantine for COVID-19 and to include anyone caring for a dependent under a physician-ordered quarantine for COVID-19.
- The spouse or caretaker of someone who is disabled and hospitalized outside the county of residence or more than 50 miles from residence.
Dulaney did caution that longer wait lines have developed as the window for absentee voting draws to a close. Her office is enforcing social distancing guidelines and is limiting the number of people inside the clerk’s office at a time.