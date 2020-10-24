TUPELO • With about a week-and-a-half still to go before the Nov. 3 general election, more absentee votes have already been cast in Lee County than were cast during the entire 2016 general election.
Last week, Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said that her most recent records indicated 3,479 absentee ballots have been cast in the county. In 2016, she said a total of about 2,200 absentee ballots were cast in the county.
Part of this increase comes from older voters who might otherwise have voted on election day shifting over to absentee voting due to concerns about COVID-19. Any Mississippi voter over the age of 65 can vote absentee, and these older adults are also more likely to suffer more severe cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the circuit clerk doesn’t believe the spike in absentee voting is just a matter of some voters shifting around the day that they cast their ballot. It’s a matter of people showing up who did not in 2016.
Dulaney said voter enthusiasm in general seems especially elevated this year, and she expects higher total turnout than in 2016. The presidential race is a key driver of enthusiasm, but Mississippi’s referendums to decide the future of medical marijuana and the state flag also seem to share some responsibility.
“People are interested in the referendums,” Dulaney said.
These referendums could also slow voters down on election day, leading to longer wait times even as fears exist about the possibility of crowded precincts fostering new COVID-19 infections.
The medical marijuana referendum is especially cumbersome. The full ballot text is long, and thanks to an alternative referendum placed on the ballot by the legislature, some voters will likely be confused by the multi-step voting process.
“You’ve got to know the initiatives,” she said.
The circuit clerk recommended that voters consult a sample ballot and thoroughly read the referendum text in order to vote more quickly on Nov. 3.
The heavy absentee voting rates have led to some wait times in Dulaney’s office, which is relatively small. She’s established a procedure, requiring people to socially distance in a hallway and the lobby of the Lee County Justice Center. During peak hours, often around noon, wait times of around 20 minutes are not uncommon, she said.
The state did not offer any kind of an across-the-board absentee voting allowance to Mississippi voters who fear exposure to COVID-19. Older voters can cast an absentee ballot without any other excuse, but other voters must declare that they will be out of the county on election day, or another of the allowed reasons.
The legislature did add one COVID-19-related absentee voting excuse, but it’s very narrow: one must be under a doctor’s quarantine or caring for someone under a quarantine.
That has been a source of confusion, according to the circuit clerk.
“We don’t have early voting,” Dulaney said.
Voters can continue to cast absentee ballots in-person at the circuit clerk’s office this week, and the office will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to facilitate absentee voting as well.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3, but must be received within five business days of Nov. 3.
The circuit clerk warned that her office is seeing some mail delays and cautioned again mailing a ballot back very close to election day.