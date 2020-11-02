TUPELO • Across the state, absentee ballots cast show significant increases over the 2016 absentee voting totals.
According to a report released Sunday by Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, 5,032 absentee ballots have been cast in Lee County, the most populous Northeast Mississippi county. That’s more than double the 2,200 absentee ballots Lee County voters cast in 2016.
In Lafayette County, another regional population center, 2,185 voters cast absentee ballots in 2016. Those numbers have soared; as of Sunday, 6,106 absentee ballots have been cast.
Less populated counties have also seen increases. In 2016, Benton County saw 578 absentee ballots cast. As of Sunday, 959 absentee ballots have been cast this year.
In Tishomingo County, 673 voters cast absentee ballots in 2016. This year, those numbers stand at 1,155 so far.
Saturday was the last day to vote absentee at a circuit clerk’s office in Mississippi. However, absentee voting totals will continue to rise, at least a little. Under a newly revised state law, a legally cast absentee ballot can be mailed and postmarked as late as Election Day itself, and the ballot will be counted provided that it arrives within five business days of the election.
Election officials began to recommend last week that voters not return an absentee ballot by mail due to uncertainty over whether it would arrive in time. However, some ballots will likely continue to trickle in during the allowed window.
Some absentee ballots won’t be deemed valid because of various errors, but once all ballots are processed and accepted or rejected, including mail ballots, the totals are certain to show a dramatic increase over the previous presidential election cycle.
Statewide, about 231,000 voters have already cast absentee ballots in Mississippi, according to the most recent report by the secretary of state. In 2016, about 101,000 absentee ballots were cast across the entire state.
On Election Day itself, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If significant numbers of voters who already planned to vote anyway chose to vote absentee instead, Election Day lines could actually be shorter than is typical in a presidential election.
However, if a wave of record turnout is sweeping through Mississippi, Election Day wait times might be quite brisk, adding to the record numbers of absentee voters.
In Lee County, election officials will offer each voter an individual pen to mark the paper ballots used in the county.
Social distancing measures will be in place, and voters are advised to wear face coverings, though this is not required.