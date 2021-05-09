TUPELO • When Timiko Hampton was notified she was finally getting a housing voucher to help her afford rent in Tupelo, she quickly began looking for potential apartments.
But as she searched, she soon found that many private landlords in the All-America City would not accept her voucher. It was weeks before she found a property owner who would accept the voucher.
While thankful to now be in a secure apartment in south Tupelo's seventh ward, she admitted that where she’s living isn’t necessarily where she would like to stay long-term, but she currently doesn’t have many other options.
“You really have to accept what you can get here in this region,” Hampton said of her housing situation.
Hampton’s initial struggle to find an affordable and desirable apartment in the largest city in Northeast Mississippi underscores a concern voiced by many voters— affordable housing is hard to come by.
To guide election coverage this year, the Daily Journal used a survey and other forms of feedback to find out what issues local voters most want to see the next mayor and City Council tackle over the next four years.
Hampton and other residents said that access to affordable housing remains a top issue. This includes a spectrum of options, from subsidized housing to market rate rental properties to market rate homes that are accessible to first-time homebuyers and middle income residents.
“Sometimes I think the council members who don’t experience this type of lifestyle, they don't understand the lack of affordable housing and what a damper it is on your life,” Hampton said.
Affordable housing a top issue
City leaders over the past decade have worked to establish new housing units in Tupelo through public-private partnerships, while also reducing the number of blighted properties in town.
Beginning in 2013 during Mayor Jack Reed’s tenure, for example, the city has spent as much as $3.2 million to spur the construction of new housing along the West Jackson Street corridor.
And the city spent even more than that to purchase a series of blighted apartment complexes on Lawndale Drive and what’s now Ida B. Wells Street, and in turn completed a tax-credit financed deal with private developers to construct about 76 homes.
City officials recently participated in a ribbon cutting event for those two new subsidized housing complexes — King Pines and Hancock Estates — located on Ida B. Well Street and on Monument Drive that were completed in 2020.
“The intent was that if we basically bought (the apartments) we could tear them down and eliminate the issues,” Pat Falkner, the city planner and director of development services, said.
These issues included advanced disrepair of the previously existing apartments, as well as criminal activity.
These newly constructed housing complexes represent a Section 42 housing development, so named because they were funded through tax credits authorized by that section of the country’s federal tax code.
In exchange for these tax credits, developers agree to keep the rents below market rate and impose income restrictions on tenants to ensure only lower or middle income buyers are the ones who can live in the properties long term.
The two complexes are reserved for people who make 60% of the mean income in the county, which is around $56,000 per year.
David Strange, the developer of the Hancock Estates complex, told the Daily Journal families that occupy the homes on average pay $750 in rent per month. After 15 years of paying monthly fees for the house, the occupants will then have the option to purchase the home from the developers.
But all of the 76 homes created as part of that project are now occupied, and there’s a waitlist of around 100 or more people wanting to live in them. It's a good indication there’s a hunger for more affordable housing units in Tupelo.
“We could do this four more times, and they would still have a waiting list,” said Shane Hooper, the former director of Tupelo’s development services who was involved in the creation of the units.
Additional homes planned
The Ida/Monument homes were part of a long-term plan crafted under Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration. But it will be up to the next mayor and council to decide whether to keep pursuing that plan.
The council during the Shelton administration agreed to purchase the President’s Gate apartment complex, which has since been demolished, on Lawndale Drive and other parcels of land in that area to develop other forms of affordable housing.
Falkner and Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said the general, working plan for the next phase was to construct affordable homes on the vacant lots that are one tier above the new Section 42 housing units, but a concrete plan is not currently in place.
The new mayoral administration could decide more subsidized housing is needed on the property or decide to go in a new direction altogether.
If the new administration goes the later route, it then must decide if they want a developer to construct the buildings and the infrastructure or have the city build the infrastructure and sell it to the developer.
Investing in citizens
Subsidized housing, or government-developed housing, only represents one portion of affordable housing, though. Many voters believe that existing market rate homes in Tupelo are too expensive, which is a barrier to younger residents and first-time homeowners.
Mary Johnston, a voter in Ward 2, has worked in real estate for years and believes that the cost of buying a home in Tupelo is more expensive than in other areas. She even suggested a creative way elected officials could solve this problem: a down-payment assistance program for people looking to purchase a home in Tupelo who simply need assistance.
“Anybody who works at Toyota should be able to own a home here,” Johnston said.
Although the specificity of a potential program could vary, Johnson said a program could be a zero-interest or low-interest loan program that borrowers would pay back.
“It would all go back to investing in the citizens,” Johnston said.
The city’s history of eliminating blighted properties and cultivating more affordable homes has been complex and drawn-out, but most planning officials agree: Whatever course of action the next round of elected officials chose for affordable housing, it will have to be intentional and well thought out to be effective.
“It will ultimately be up to the next mayor to decide whether they want to take what the current mayor has done and expand on it or go in a different direction,” Lewis said.