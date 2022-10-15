FULTON • Ace Rogers, a freshman at Itawamba Agricultural High School, is ranked 27th in the world among junior competitors in the American Cornhole Organization (ACO).
The 15-year-old first started tossing bags two-and-a-half years ago while tagging along with his father to tournaments at Legends Sports Grille in Fulton.
He wasn't the best in the beginning, but continued to improve his skills week after week.
"We just kept going there, and we kept playing," Rogers said. "I got better, and so we decided to go to a major. It just started from there."
Before he knew it, Rogers was the 2021 junior state champion in Mississippi. And a week ago, he won the junior division of the ACO Regional in Decatur, Alabama.
Although Rogers has a set of cornhole boards at home, between school and other sports he doesn't practice often.
By taking part in tournaments each weekend, he gets plenty of throws in.
In competitive cornhole, the boards face each other and are positioned 27 feet apart. Throwing a bag in the hole is three points, and landing one on the board scores a single point.
Four bags are thrown per turn by each player, with scores canceling out. For example, if each player throws four bags into the hole, neither would receive any points. But if one player throws four in the hole and the other throws three in the hole and one on the board, the first receives two points. The first player to reach 21 points wins.
For Rogers, the most enjoyable part of competitive cornhole is meeting people and making friends at tournaments. He sees and competes with the same people often at events across the region.
Rogers is known for, and easily recognized by, his signature hairstyle: a mullet he started growing a couple years ago on a bet. He won the bet, kept the mullet and now includes #TheMississippiMullet in competition posts.
Later this month, he'll travel to an ACO major series competition in Panama City Beach, Florida. In April 2023, he'll go to Las Vegas, Nevada, for another ACO major.
He's already sponsored by a Florida-based company, Over The Top Cornhole. The partnership began in 2021 and has provided him with bags and jerseys. The largest cash prize he's won at a tournament so far was around $700.
Although he doesn't intend to make a career of cornhole, Rogers does plan to continue playing in his free time. Eventually, he hopes to reach the professional level of the sport.
To get there, Rogers will stick to a formula that's served him well so far. Although he doesn't have a set strategy for winning in cornhole, Rogers said he sticks to a few simple guidelines:
"Just stay focused, don't get off track," he said. "Just throw the bags in the hole."
