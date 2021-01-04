TUPELO • The Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized the city of Tupelo’s newly adopted “nuisance property” ordinance, deeming it harmful and potentially discriminatory.
“Cities that adopt chronic nuisance ordinances are crippling vulnerable communities even further,” the ACLU of Mississippi said in a statement to the Daily Journal on Monday.
Ben Logan, the staff attorney for local city government, said he believes there are safeguards within the ordinance to prevent heavy-handed application, including judicial oversight. He also said that City Hall is sensitive to the potential for discriminatory impact and will carefully monitor the administration of the administration for any racial disparities.
On Dec. 15, the Tupelo City Council unanimously approved an ordinance designed to crack down on properties where chronic allegations of criminal activity have occurred.
The ordinance states that if three different “nuisance activities” occur at a given property within six months, the city can require the property owner to develop a mitigation plan. After that, the city can pursue enforcement action and financial penalties in municipal court if no mitigation occurs.
The ordinance outlines 16 different criminal allegations that could qualify as a nuisance activity.
Crucially, the nuisance property ordinance does not require that a criminal allegation result in a conviction or even a prosecution in order to constitute a nuisance activity.
However, the ordinance states that nuisance activity does not include conduct where the person responsible “is the victim of a crime and had no control over the criminal act.”
Logan also underscored that, if penalties are pursued in court, the judge gets the final say. That means a property owner could raise the lack of any prosecution or conviction as a defense, if relevant.
“It is a defense you could make,” Logan said. “You could say, ‘Look judge, they’ve been called out, but nothing’s ever come of anything.’”
He also acknowledged that domestic violence incidents will pose some tough questions since the victim and the perpetrator often share an address. He pledged that the administration will seek to use the ordinance in ways that are sensitive to the facts of each individual case.
“Hopefully we can smooth the edges on it, particularly when we have domestic abuse,” Logan said. “If you’ve got a house full of kids, hopefully we can get rid of the guy that’s doing the bad stuff.”
Still, the ACLU believes that nuisance property ordinances negatively affect communities of color and often lead renters to choose between their homes or their personal safety.
“These types of ordinances can silence victims of domestic violence, and endanger people with mental disabilities and children,” the ACLU of Mississippi said in a statement. “Particularly, studies have found that the laws have been disproportionately enforced against communities of color and black women.”
Nationally, the ACLU has opposed these types of ordinances and has even sued at least five municipalities for adopting such ordinances, according to the legal organization’s website. Most of those suits were settled.
Logan said he has studied the relevant case history and believes that the city of Tupelo’s newly adopted ordinance will pass muster if challenged in court.
The administration drafted the nuisance property ordinance after Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings, a Democrat, lobbied for some sort of response to what he has characterized as problem properties in his ward, particularly in the Haven Ares neighborhood.