TUPELO • Even though several inches of snow on Wednesday night sprinkled roads and the tops of homes across the state, most of Tupelo, Lee County and Northeast Mississippi continued to have access to electricity.
“We dodged a bullet last night,” said Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light. “We got snow instead of freezing rain. We were lucky, lucky, lucky.”
Timmons said that only one home in Tupelo briefly lost electricity last night, but it seemed to be an isolated incident and not part of a larger outage.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association, which provides power to portions of Lee, Itawamba, Union and Prentiss counties, currently has around 82 customers without power.
Scott Hendrix, the manager of Tombigbee electric, said he is not completely sure what caused the outage, but he doesn’t think there are any downed power lines because of the weather.
“I’m not sure what this one is,” Hendrix said. “I know we’ve got crews there now. It’s going to be localized, but it shouldn’t be a major outage.”
Around 178,000 people in Mississippi are currently without power, according to PowerOuage.US, a website that tracks electricity outages. Most of the outages are concentrated in large swaths of southwest and central Mississippi.
4 County Electric Power Association, which includes Choctaw, Clay, Oktibbeha, Lowndes and Noxubee counties is currently reporting 7,269 customers without power.
Brandon Presley, the public service commissioner for the northern regions of the state, said most of the outages in north Mississippi are concentrated in Winston, Carrol, Montgomery and Choctaw counties.
“The outages right now is where ice landed on trees or limbs and took the lines down,” said Brandon Presley, Mississippi’s public service commissioner or the northern district. “This is going to be a several day process for these areas. Contract crews are coming in.”
Even though most homes appear to have access to electricity, frozen water pipes are now continuing to be a problem, with utility providers having to constantly respond to busted pipes overflowing into homes.
Timmons said that on Wednesday night, he received around 13 calls of frozen pipes, but on Thursday morning, he and his department were starting to receive calls about frozen or busted water pipes about every 15 minutes and he expects it to get worse as the temperature increases.
“The biggest thing is just be aware,” Timmons said. “If you’re out of water, your water is frozen. Just be aware that it’s going to turn loose this weekend. When it does, you’ve got to be prepared.”
Both Timmons and Presley said when the water freezes over, that people should try to cut off their water from the meter to keep the pipe from bursting and causing it to overflow inside their home.
If residents experience any problems with their water, they are encouraged to contact their providers immediately, but be patient with them as they try to resolve the issue.