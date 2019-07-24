TUPELO • The newest member of the city’s police advisory board is advocating for greater communication between the Tupelo Police Department and citizens of color.
Michael Stegall, one of now three African-American members of the advisory board, was appointed by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, and approved by the Tupelo City Council at last week's council meeting.
Stegall, a 47-year-old minister, told the Daily Journal he feels there is a disconnect between young, black men and police officers, which leads to incidents occurring when minorities are stopped by the police.
“I tell them ‘Don’t run when you’re stopped,’ Stegall said. “But, on the other hand, they run because they’re afraid of what’s going to happen when they’re stopped.”
Stegall said he sees both sides of this issue, and police officers are “just trying to do their job.”
“Seeing both sides of the issue may not make you the most popular person on one side of the issue or the other, but this is something I’m standing strong on,” he said.
His solution to solving this disconnect is inviting police officers to speak to local churches in the area, and, specifically, churches that are predominantly attended by African-American citizens.
Stegall clarified that he isn’t criticizing the police department and doesn’t want to perpetuate the idea that minority citizens are going against the police department. One thing Stegall said he doesn’t like is when the media tries to force a narrative of “black citizens versus the police.”
“I think the police officers are doing a great job,” he said. “It’s just there are some things that could be done better.”
Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said Stegall was ultimately chosen after he interviewed with the mayor for the position. Lewis said the mayor liked Stegall’s thoughts on matters relating to the advisory board, so he formally appointed Stegall to the board.
Shelton is allowed to appoint four people to the advisory board, and each city councilman is allowed to appoint one person to the board. Each person must be approved by the entire city council.
“We wish the community would reach out more to the advisory board,” Lewis said. “That’s what it was formed for. Some people are uncomfortable talking to the police, so that’s why we have an advisory board.”
Stegall replaces Marcus McCoy, who resigned his position. There is still one vacancy remaining on the advisory board, which is also an appointment the mayor will make.
The advisory board was created in the wake of a Tupelo police officer shooting Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, an unarmed black man. Shumpert ran away from police officers during a traffic stop.
The Tupelo Police Advisory Board meets on a monthly basis to exchange and relay information about the police department to the community. Citizens can voice a complaint or an idea to the advisory board, which can then be taken to the police department. The board does not have the power to investigate or oversee the police department.