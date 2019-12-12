TUPELO • The ticketing practices of the Tupelo Police Department emerged as a point of discussion during a police advisory board meeting earlier this week.
Reviewing ticketing statistics across the last month, advisory board member Bob Baughn expressed some skepticism about allegations of ticket quotas that echoed across multiple lawsuits filed by a pair of former officers against the department.
“Seems like more warnings than tickets,” Baughn said.
Lawsuits brought by Tiffany Gilleylen and Jennifer Baker each surfaced claims that some leaders within the city’s police department pressured patrol officers to write more tickets.
In past appearances before the advisory board, Police Chief Bart Aguirre and Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert have strenuously denied that any ticket quotas exist.
Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, Aguirre sidestepped the lingering allegations about the department’s ticketing practices and spoke instead about a reduction in certain enforcement efforts tied to the holiday season.
“During the holiday season we like to give more warning tickets than hard tickets,” Aguirre said. “You see the nice side of us, for a change.”
Baughn also noted a sharp reduction in the number of checkpoints conducted in Tupelo by city police.
“I noticed the checkpoints were about a third of what they’ve been,” Baughn said.
The chief again pointed to the holidays as the motivating cause behind certain kinds of check points, primarily driver’s license checkpoints. However, he said the department maintains efforts to ensure that drunk and impaired drivers are not on the road.
“Here again, Merry Christmas,” Aguirre said. “We want you to enjoy the holidays. But we want to be vigilant.”
The city of Tupelo settled two lawsuits brought by Gilleylen and one by Baker, but under a confidentiality agreement none of the terms have been disclosed.
The claims • {/strong}which the city has denied – of pressure to write more tickets followed on similar allegations that surfaced during the controversy that surrounded the death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert during an encounter with Tupelo police in 2016.
That controversy ultimately led to the creation of the police advisory board which exists to improve communication and relationships between law enforcement and the wider community, particular neighborhoods and areas skeptical about the tactics used by police.
On Wednesday, advisory board member Terry Goin did ask for an opportunity to hear more directly from minority members of the Tupelo Police Department.
The chief and deputy chief highlighted the existence of the department’s recruitment and retention team and offered to make them available to the advisory board.
“Our recruitment and retention team is made up of a very diverse group,” Aguirre said.
Tentative plans were floated that the recruitment and retention team will meet with the advisory board, or at least select members of the board, but no date has been set.
“We’ll give you access to them,” Aguirre said.
He said the team will explain what the department leadership is doing to “improve our population of minority officers and trying to get more minorities promoted within the department.”