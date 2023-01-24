TUPELO — On a cold Tuesday morning while most would rather be in the warmth of their homes, advocacy groups, volunteers and city officials gathered to perform an annual census of the homeless population as part of the statewide Point-in-Time Count.
Those involved spent the day speaking with and gathering general information about every unsheltered individual in the city they came across.
“It is a census of homelessness and how it looks in our community,” said Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Executive Director Hannah Maharrey, who is also the chair of the Tupelo Homeless Task Force. “It gives us a reference point for the year.”
Maharrey said the count has two major functions: to give a reference point to start discussions with, and to gauge need for federal and state funding for various agencies, including the Continuum of Care and Mississippi United to End Homelessness.
The count started at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, which holds a hot food program every weekday morning called Saints’ Brew. Volunteers spoke with every individual that arrived at the church, taking their information and logging it in on their online counter.
Aids Services Coalition case manager Latoya Hatchett said this was her first PIT count, standing outside a series of encampments near the Town Creek Bridge in east Tupelo. There she talked with Tony Skinner, who had previously been housed in Nettleton but returned to homelessness because he believed it was too far from the city limits, according to advocates. Hatchett is his case manager.
“It hurts,” Hatchett said, noting she planned to continue working with him later this week and that transportation was Skinner’s biggest issue.
Advocates expect increased homeless population
Maharrey said an estimated result for the count will be available by the end of the week, but from early estimates she expects the number of homeless individuals to be higher this year.
Last year saw a sharp rise in the city's homeless population, with the count reaching 93 individuals, both sheltered and unsheltered, compared to just 49 in 2021 and 45 in 2020. The homeless population had been on a downtick from 2018’s 78 individuals.
Maharrey said many factors contributed to the rise in individuals this year, including inflation, the ending of pandemic-era housing benefits and more transient individuals arriving in Tupelo on their way to other locations.
“That means we have to change our techniques. We will have to go back to our tried and true best practices that are making sure people know that you don’t have to be homeless and on the street in Tupelo,” she said. “We do not have enough housing resources in the state to house every unsheltered person in the state, so we are going to have to rely on other resources.”
Once the volunteers complete the count of unsheltered individuals, Marharrey said they will reach out to shelters around the city, including the Salvation Army. The shelter currently holds, on average, around 50 individuals and families.
Salvation Army Capt. Heather Dolby, who runs the shelter with her husband, Capt. Rob Dolby, said 57 regular residents were in the shelter as of Tuesday. She said another seven individuals stayed overnight to avoid freezing temperatures.
She noted that eight of the 57 were children, with the oldest around 16 years old and the youngest at 6 months.
“That is important,” she said of the children. “The face of homelessness isn’t just the old man with a gray beard. It affects all ages and people.”
Over the years, the PIT count has made huge strides, Maharrey and MUTEH Program Director Sara Ekiss both noted. Maharrey said moving to a digital survey from paper helped consolidate the questions and turn interactions from interviews into conversations.
“It has grown so much more accurate,” Ekiss said of the count since it transitioned to a digital format. “It is low pressure, so we are able to get more people to talk and interact with us.”
She noted that the reason the advocates do the count during one of the colder months in the year is to help determine who truly has nowhere else to go.
Clean up efforts displace residents of encampments
The city slated many of the encampments the volunteers visited for clean up this week, leaving the homeless individuals residing in them without even temporary shelter.
“The immediate question is, 'Where are they going to go?'” she said, noting that many will not be immediately housed after their encampments are cleared. “They are either going to private property or public property … It is a safety hazard. We want to remove that risk.”
The challenge Maharrey said is at the heart of the issue of homelessness is balancing empathy and obligation.
“That is the most difficult part, balancing empathy with tough love, … but it might be the push they need to seek help. There is a fine line between charity and assistance.”
City Planner Jenny Savely, who attended the point-in-time count, said cleanup of the encampments along Town Creek will begin Thursday, noting that the city got approval from the state to go through with dismantling them as they are on state-owned property.
“Our goal is a win-win for everyone, and when you are homeless, any kind of regulatory action is not going to feel like a win, so how do we lessen that,” Savely said, adding that the city hopes to continue to assist advocates to help those that will be displaced.
