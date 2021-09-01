TUPELO • Close, but not yet close enough.
Based upon 131 affidavits submitted as of a Monday deadline, Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said Tuesday it currently appears that 121 previously disqualified names will be certified as registered on a petition seeking to trigger a special election on a proposed bond issue that could rise as high as $85 million.
The additional 121 names will bring the petition only 20 voters short of the 1,500 signatures required to force a special election before supervisors can issue bond debt to finance county building projects, including a new jail, a court and law enforcement complex and library renovations.
Dulaney’s office previously certified 1,359 names of 2,134, disqualifying 775. State law allowed a 10-day window for those disqualified petition signers to present an affidavit asserting that they are qualified and should be counted.
However, despite ongoing questions about the status of a decisive number of still disqualified names, the circuit clerk said told the Daily Journal she won’t reconsider her office’s decisions about any of the remaining disqualifications.
“We did our job,” Dulaney said.
Circuit clerk: Exact matching of petition, voter registration required
Speaking with the Daily Journal on Tuesday, the second-term circuit clerk defended as correct the use of qualifying standards that required exact matching between printed names on the petition and registered names, to the point of disqualifying voters who used “Josh” rather than “Joshua” on the petition, or “Pam” rather than “Pamela.”
When asked, Dulaney affirmed that she believes this to be a reasonable standard.
“They are not registered to vote under that name,” she said. “That is not their registered voter name.”
Gary Carnathan, attorney for the Board of Supervisors, told the Daily Journal last week that he did not confer with Dulaney as to the proper qualifying standard to use when checking petition names. Dulaney also did not confer with the Secretary of State about the matter, she said.
“They didn’t have to give me guidance on that,” the circuit clerk said. “The law states that I get to take the discretion. You either are or you’re not registered to vote under your proper name.”
In response to questions by the Daily Journal, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State said any decision about whether to accept variations on the registered name “is a determination to be made by the local certifying officials.”
Attorney general opinions have not required strict matching of names
However, in formal but non-binding opinions, the Office of Attorney General has taken a different view than has Dulaney: exact correspondence between petition name and registered name is not necessary as long as “it may be determined that the signature on the petition is that of a qualified elector.”
Dulaney said she had not reviewed any of the attorney general’s opinions about the petition process and said additional questions about the legal standards required for a petition should be posed elsewhere.
“If the people who brought this petition about want to go further into it, that’s something they can take up with the Board of Supervisors,” she said. “We’re here just to check the names.”
Supervisors not expected to take action next week
Attorney general opinions and state Supreme Court rulings have taken the view that the supervisors have the final say as to whether to accept any given signature on the petition as a registered voter.
Chancery Clerk Bill Benson, who also serves as county administrator, said Tuesday that he does not anticipate the Board of Supervisors taking any action on the matter at next week’s scheduled meeting.
Last week, the board attorney said he had not yet reviewed several attorney general opinions and state Supreme Court rulings that speak to the petition process.
Activists pledge further action
Frustration remains among the circle of activists and local elected officials – including a state lawmaker — who pushed the petition process.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones, for example, printed her name on the petition as “Rosie Jones” while affixing her signature as “Rosezlia Jones,” which is her given legal name.
Jones was initially identified as “not registered” because she printed her name as “Rosie” instead of “Rosezlia.”
The first-term councilwoman — who submitted an affidavit to correct the disqualification — expressed frustration on Tuesday.
“I didn’t like that I was removed from he petition. I felt like it was a ploy to overwork the people working on the petition,” Jones said.
Jones said that she believes the people protesting the bond issuance will continue to object to the process and urge officials to let the county residents vote on the proposal.
However, Dulaney suggested her belief that her office in fact imposed a more generous standard than otherwise could have been used, not a more onerous standard.
She pointed to a page of signatures which she believes were all signed by the same hand, and not by each of the individuals indicated, and said this belief was not used as a basis to reject any of those signatures.