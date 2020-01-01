TUPELO • Population decline, economic uncertainty, a lingering sense of civic fatigue – dire indicators hung heavy when Jack Reed Jr. was elected mayor a little over a decade ago
“I was mayor during the recession,” Reed said, recalling grim times.
Reed went on to serve a single term and chose not to seek re-election. He was succeeded by Jason Shelton, who is now in his second term. Optimism is widespread that in a decade, the city has reversed its outlook.
A Republican, Reed was the son of a man who helped lead and maintain Tupelo’s post-war ascendancy across the second half of the 20th century, navigating turbulent waters of racial strife that marred the wider state. The younger Reed continues to helm the family’s longtime business, a downtown department store, and his tenure at City Hall grew out of his own commitment to the ideals that made Tupelo a southern success story.
A Democrat, Shelton entered politics as a younger face with connections to the city’s more rural and less prosperous east side. An attorney working with his father’s firm, Shelton was a hometown success story but not an obvious choice for mayor. His seemingly improbable candidacy ultimately galvanized a coalition of younger professionals, business-interests and traditional Democratic constituencies, all energized – as Reed was – by a vision of renewing the city.
Despite an ostensible partisan divide, both men went on to govern as moderates more beholden to the ideals of the “Tupelo spirit” than any party’s marching orders.
Over the last 10 years, city government has also born the imprint of the conviction that restoring the city’s traditional spirit nonetheless requires a willingness to innovate and break with the status quo.
“I was particularly interested in turning around the sense of civic pride in Tupelo as a community,” Reed said. “It seemed like people had been sitting on our laurels. Sort of the same old, same old to some degree. Not just the government, the whole city. One of the things I was interested in was reminding people what a great community Tupelo at its best can be.”
To that end, housing policy and quality of life improvements emerged as major policy priorities across the last decade. Blighted homes and apartments have been torn down. Investment has boosted the city’s park facilities.
“I’ve seen a lot,” said Ward 6 City Councilman Mike Bryan. “I wish I could have taken a picture of what it was before and then after.”
Bryan is one of four City Council to hold office across the entirety of the last decade. The others are Ward 1’s Markel Whittington, Ward 4’s Nettie Davis and Ward 7’s Willie Jennings.
Among these veteran council members, there’s a consensus that though challenges remain, the city is ending the decade in a better place than when it began.
Years of record-setting sales tax revenue. New residential construction across the city. Increasing investment in the downtown area, including a planned office park that will ultimately see the construction of two high-rise towers. These are the signs that inspire confidence.
“We got a plan,” Jennings said. “We’re still working on that plan. We’ve accomplished a lot. I feel comfortable with where we’re at.”
Revitalization efforts on West Jackson Street have produced especially dramatic results. Gone are blocks of deteriorating rental homes, now replaced by what Reed called “a cool, growing area.”
Whittington was keen to underscore that citywide investment has been accomplished without raiding the city’s reserve fund or hiking taxes.
“The thing I’m most proud of for the past 10 years is the financial responsibility of the council and the administration,” Whittington said.
This theme was echoed across the council, and is also a favorite talking point for Shelton’s speeches.
Another common refrain from council members is that looking at the decade to come, infrastructure remains the city’s most pressing need, especially as the city looks to maintain and even increase economic and population growth.
“We continually have to work on infrastructure, the decaying streets, the dilapidated housing,” Whittington said.
There’s also the challenge to ensure that growth is felt in all quarters of the city, despite Mississippi’s endemic problems with poverty and inequality.
“I want every part of the city to be a safe and great part for everyone,” Jennings said. “I don’t want to leave anyone out.”
Concerns about race and poverty also sat heavy with Reed throughout his own term, and they still do. He believes Tupelo has much of which to be proud over the last decade, but cannot once again risk complacency.
“We’ve got a lot going for us,” Reed said. “We just need to make sure everyone pulls together, does their part.”