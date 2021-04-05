TUPELO • Lee County supervisors had pinned their hopes for a new jail on a proposed sales tax hike — but with that plan dealt a defeat by the Mississippi Legislature, county leaders are now promising to involve municipal leaders as they mull next steps.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland – the current president of the board of supervisors – told the Daily Journal that after municipal elections conclude, he wants to meet with the leaders of the nine municipalities inside Lee County to hear what proposals they may have about building a new jail.
“I want to get their ideas,” Holland said. “I want to get everyone involved.”
The new term for municipal officials begins on July 1. Holland did not provide details about how talks with city leaders may be conducted but did insist that he wants to bring more voices into conversation about an issue that has for years vexed county leaders.
“Later on down the road, when we get into further discussion, we may bring in other folks,” Holland said. “We may bring in business folks.”
Supervisors are also awaiting the conclusion of jail consultant Tom Weber, who was hired last year to study the jail's conditions and deliver an assessment of any problems as well as possible solutions.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, said he anticipates that the consultant will present his recommendations to the board by the end of the month.
Holland’s pledge to meet with local leaders comes after the county supervisors in January asked Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, and Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, to introduce legislation that would allow supervisors to hold a referendum seeking voter approval to increase sales taxes countwide.
Such a bill narrowly passed the Senate over the objections of some Northeast Mississippi lawmakers but was not even considered in the House of Representatives.
Holland's call for broader talks on the issues comes even as one state representative criticized supervisors for a lack of communication on the jail issue.
"I have not been contacted by a single member of our Board of Supervisors about this," Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, told the Daily Journal last month. "If they would like to have a local and private done, you would think they would seek to contact the local delegation."
But Speaking on Monday, Holland suggested supervisors may have communicated too much about the proposed local and private legislation, rather than not enough. County leaders should have been less forthcoming about their intent to use a sales tax increase to fund a new jail, he said.
"We kept using the word jail, and we might ought to have said 'projects,'" Holland told a Daily Journal reporter on Monday.
However, the supervisor did concede that Lee County supervisors are now widely known to be currently focused on the matter of the jail.
"I think people know when we talk about this what we’ve got on our minds," the District 5 supervisors said.
The jail issue has emerged as a campaign topic for mayoral candidates in Tupelo, by far the largest city in Lee County.
Markel Whittington, a current member of the Tupelo City Council and a Republican mayoral candidate, has said that he would be willing to discuss the jail with the county leaders and wants to improve communication between the city and the county.
Todd Jordan, a current county supervisor and a mayoral candidate, has said that he would use his connections with the county board to forge needed coalitions between the county and the city to find a solution to the jail.
Victor Fleitas, an attorney and a Democratic mayoral candidate, has previously expressed concerns over efforts to increase taxes to fund a jail and said last week he's not yet convinced a new jail is even needed.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.