TUPELO • After poring over Gov. Tate Reeves’ supplemental clarification that clarifies local municipalities can enact more strict COVID-19 safety measures, Tupelo leaders currently have no immediate plans to issue additional local orders and believe its current orders are in compliance with the state-level mandate.
Ben Logan, the attorney for the city of Tupelo, told the Daily Journal that city leaders discussed the governor’s supplemental clarification in City Hall on Friday morning and now believe the city can enact more stringent safety measures as long as any city order adopts the same minimum standards that the state has adopted.
On Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order that banned social gatherings of 10 or more people, closed dining rooms inside restaurants unless the business could limit their total occupancy to 10 people and practice social distancing guidelines, and gave a definition of what an essential business is.
The order came when several cities in Northeast Mississippi had already issued their own safety measures, many of whom had a more narrow definition of essential businesses and had ordered restaurants to close dining rooms completely.
After several mayors in north Mississippi had questions if the state order superseded, or overrode, local safety measures taken and asked the first-term Republican governor to provide additional clarity, Reeves issued the supplemental order.
"Consulting with our state's health experts, we have established a statewide standard of social distancing and defining essential businesses to slow the spread,” Reeves said in a press release. “There should be no confusion about my intent and commitment to protecting public health. We must come together as leaders, as a state, to ensure the health of all who call Mississippi home. We are all in this fight together.”
Before Reeves issued his supplement, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill believed many of the more stringent local measures they had issued were superseded by the governor’s Tuesday order.
Shelton, a second-term Democratic mayor, said he did not doubt Reeves’ intent, but believed the actual order contradicted the governor’s intent.
“That puts the city in a position of do we go by what the executive order is supposed to mean or what it does mean,” Shelton previously said.
"The governor’s supplemental order allows us to step up except where it concerns essential businesses,” Logan said.
Since Tupelo officials now interpret the state order as acting as “a floor” for all COVID-19 safety measures, they plan to order non-essential retail businesses to close, which is a measure that has already been taken.
The governor’s executive order lists retail stores including “grocery stores and department stores, offices, factories and other manufacturing facilities” as essential businesses, but Logan said it does not define what a non-essential retail store is.
Thus, the city believes with the governor’s supplemental order, it has the authority to close all non-essential retail stores. An example of a non-essential retail store, according to Logan, would be a comic book store.
However, Shelton’s administration is allowing retail business leaders to fill out a form and send it to City Hall if they question if they are considered an essential or non-essential business.
If the city deems the stores as non-essential but the owner disputes the ruling, the business owner can fill out an exemption waiver form and appeal to the City Council for a separate ruling.
“During that period of (appeal) time, they could operate, but only under the guidelines of social distancing and 10 or less people,” Logan said.
Currently, the city of Tupelo has ordered that all residents shelter in place unless conducting essential tasks or traveling to an essential job, mandated all non-essential businesses close with the governor’s definition of essential businesses, required all citizens to comply with federal and state COVID-19 guidelines and asked restaurants to close dining facilities unless they can comply with the exception of the 10-person limit and maintain social distancing.
The local order is set to run through April 17, the same time period as the state order.