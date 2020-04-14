TUPELO • Some members of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program committee continued to raise concerns on Monday about a newly proposed list of Tupelo’s prime roads that are set to receive maintenance work during the program’s next proposed project phase.
The list, which was crafted by City Hall engineers and a street software program, was presented to the voluntary city committee at its March meeting. The list categorized the bulk of the All-America City’s roads into four types of streets: arterial, collector, local and residential roads.
Under the maintenance plan being proposed by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration, all of the arterial and collector roads, which are typically the busiest and main city roads, that would receive maintenance work during the next phase would come from a portion of major thoroughfare funds.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the committee, told administration and committee members that he does not want the process to become “political” and allow a certain road to receive maintenance funding simply because it falls under a certain road category. However, Pirkle said he did not believe anyone on the major thoroughfare committee wanted to parse through the list to determine if a city road falls into a certain road definition.
“I don't think that's our place. I don't think we can do that,” Pirkel said. “We do want to have some thought into and some discussion — whether it's an arterial road or not — does it come within those spending policies of the thoroughfare committee?”
Approximately 25% of the thoroughfare committee’s budget is set to go toward maintenance efforts. The entire major thoroughfare program is funded by a voter-imposed tax levy of 10 mills. The current phase of the program is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, and Tupelo voters will have the option to vote to approve the program’s next phase.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told committee members that the committee will still have an active role in providing input on the final version of the list and the intent of the new process is to streamline and coordinate all of the different facets of city government.
In the past, the city did not cultivate the list from the software program. Now, Lewis said city engineers and the software program, called Streetsaver, have classified the roads into different categories to standardize the road definition. Then, city public works officials will enter data into the Streetsaver program such as pavement quality, the amount of available funding and other statistics to determine which roads would be prioritized for funding.
“I think that as we work through this, you guys will see that it will be an easy process to follow and what we're trying to accomplish,” Lewis said. “We no longer will be working off a major thoroughfare list, and an overlay list and an engineer list. We're going to all be working off the same list.”
Bill Cleveland, a member of the committee, told the Daily Journal that whatever the final result of the maintenance list is he does not want the process to become convoluted to where the average citizen can not clearly understand what is being voted on.
“Let’s keep this clean and simple to where it can be executed,” Cleveland said.
Lewis later told the Daily Journal that the only thing that will be different with the road maintenance list for the next phase is the process for how the list is created.
“So, once we finalize that and have it ready in presentation form, we will present it to major thoroughfare and through the traffic committee,” he said. "Then, we will present it to the City Council.”
Lewis said from this, there would still be a final list of roads that are set to be maintained for voters to have a clear understanding of what would be voted on for the next phase.
In the public meeting, Pirkle said that the main issue he has with the process is he does not want a road to automatically receive funds simply because it falls under a certain road definition, but was open to working with the city on the fine details.
“We can agree to disagree right now, but that's OK,” Lewis said. “We can work through this process. It will be clear cut and above board, and everybody will see what we're doing. The thing that you say is we would be picking streets within a category of streets, and that to me becomes political.”
Administration officials are set to provide an updated list to the committee at one of its future meetings.