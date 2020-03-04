COLUMBUS – The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal in Alabama has awarded a $122.65 milling contract to Airbus Helicopters.
The contract to build 15 UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopters, is expected to be finished by Aug. 31, 2022.
“This is excellent news for the skilled manufacturers in Columbus who build the Lakota helicopter,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said. “As our military works to develop the next generation of helicopter pilots, the Lakota will be there to help. Mississippians can be proud of that legacy.”
More than 400 Lakotas have been delivered to the Army since 2006, with most being used by National Guard units.