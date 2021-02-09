JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker’s effort to advance a proposal that would divide the region’s circuit court district was defeated in the state House of Representatives on Tuesday, but it could be brought back up.
Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, had authored legislation that, as amended in committee, would split the seven-county 1st Circuit Court District. Alcorn, Prentiss and Tishomingo would then form a single court district with two judges.
A newly created 24th Circuit Court District would then have been created from the remaining counties of Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc, with three judges.
Bain brought the legislation, House Bill 163, to the House floor on Tuesday. It was then amended at Bain’s prompting to remove details involving the new district and to insert what’s called a reverse repealer.
The move involving the repealer would have allowed legislators to delay a vote on the final details of a new court district while keeping the issue alive for further action.
“We’re trying to continue working on it in the future,” said Rep. Rob Roberson, R-Starkville, who took questions on the bill during Tuesday’s discussion. “The intent here is to keep this bill alive so that there’s a mechanism to keep operating in the future.”
Bain represents Alcorn County, but Rep. Tracey Arnold, R-Booneville, who represents parts of Alcorn and Prentiss counties, indicated from the floor opposition to an expansion of the circuit court system.
After the vote, Bain, who is an attorney, told the Daily Journal that he thinks the size of the current 1st Circuit Court District requires a division.
“It’s the largest district in the state, got the largest population, and the most area-wise,” Bain said. “It’s very difficult right now to get into court. It’s just too big.”
The bill was held Tuesday on a motion to reconsider, and with only a three-vote margin, Bain voiced optimism that a majority coalition can be found to support the bill and keep the issue alive.
Daily Journal Capitol correspondent Luke Ramseth contributed to this report.