JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker wants to expand the state’s circuit court system by dividing his own region’s court district, but a Tuesday morning legislative floor vote previewed some of the issue’s fault lines.
After unsuccessfully pushing the same proposal last year, Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, has pursued multiple avenues this year to divide the seven-county 1st Circuit Court District.
On Tuesday, Bain brought before the House of Representatives a bill, House Bill 163, that would have done just that, but then amended it to remove any language that would divide the 1st Circuit Court District.
The amended HB 163 proposed no statutory changes but did contain a reverse repealer, a legislative maneuver typically designed to force a bill into a conference committee for additional negotiations.
Despite the amendment, another regional lawmaker, Rep. Tracey Arnold, R-Booneville, trained his questioning on efforts to expand the state’s judicial system, and HB 163 was defeated on a 56-59 tally.
Bain acknowledged that there was confusion on the House floor, but insisted that HB 163 is no longer intended as a vehicle to divide the district.
“I don’t know that the body fully understood what was going on,” Bain said. “I think the speaker brought this up before we’d had adequate time to explain our intent.”
Instead, he wants to accomplish that goal with House Bill 287, which is pending for consideration ahead of a Thursday deadline.
“As of 2 o’clock on Tuesday, yes, my intent is to bring that bill (HB 287) up,” Bain said.
HB 287 would leave Alcorn, Prentiss and Tishomingo as the only counties in the 1st Circuit Court District, with two judges.
The four remaining counties — Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc — would then be made a part of a newly created 24th Circuit Court District. It would have three judges.
Bain, who is an attorney, told the Daily Journal that the current 1st Circuit Court District is large enough to benefit from division.
“It’s the largest district in the state, got the largest population, and the most area-wise,” Bain said. “It’s very difficult right to get into court. It’s just too big.”
Bain represents Alcorn County, but Arnold, who represents parts of Alcorn and Prentiss counties, indicated some concerns on Tuesday related to an expansion of the circuit court system.
Arnold did not detail his concerns, and could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Daily Journal Capitol correspondent Luke Ramseth contributed to this report.