TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Alex Farned to continue serving as the director of the Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department, totaling nine city department leaders that have been confirmed during the Jordan administration.
Farned has worked for the Parks and Recreation Department for over 20 years and has been the director of the department since 2013. Before becoming the director, he served as the soccer sports director of the department.
As director, Farned supervises over 75 employees and is responsible for maintaining the city’s 18 public parks. Farned also oversees the operations of the Tupelo Aquatics Center and the Oren Dunn City Museum.
“I feel very privileged and honored to have the opportunity to work in this new administration and to work with the mayor and the City Council,” Farned told the Daily Journal. “I look forward to another great four years.”
Jordan has thus far appointed the following people to lead city departments:
- Tanner Newman, director of Development Services
- Ben Logan, city attorney
- Don Lewis, chief operations officer
- Kim Hanna, chief financial officer and municipal clerk
- Neal McCoy, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Kizzy Guy, director of Human Resources
- Chuck Williams, director of Public Works
- Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water and Light
- Jackie Clayton, interim Tupelo Police Department chief
- Jimmy Avery, interim Tupelo Fire Department chief
Since taking office in July, Mayor Todd Jordan has now gotten most of his department leaders confirmed, and most of them are previous holdovers from former Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration.
The only two leaders of department heads that are new appointees are Newman and Guy. Clayton and Avery are interim appointments, and Jordan will have to make a permanent appointment in the future.
The only area where Jordan has not made any appointments since taking office is the municipal court system. Director of the administrative office, the clerk of the court, the two judges, the municipal prosecutor and the public defender. All of the appointments would be subject to Council approval.
John Knight is the current administrator of the court system, Rhonda Cole is the clerk of the court, Willie Allen and Jay Weir are the two municipal judges, Richard Babb is the municipal prosecutor and Dennis Farris Jr. is the municipal public defender.
Jordan told the Daily Journal on Monday evening that he is not making any changes in the court system appointees and will likely put the appointees forward for confirmation at the next Council meeting on Sept. 7.
All leaders of city departments are re-appointed by the mayor and must be confirmed by the Tupelo City Council.