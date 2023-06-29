Local artist Jeff Casso stands in front of the mural he painted in conjunction with Premiere Productions owner Allen Pegues and the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute Class of 2021. He said the work took roughly two-and-a-half days to complete.
TUPELO — Many see history as far off and away from one's local town, but Allen Pegues, owner of Premier Productions, and the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute Class of 2021, wanted to show the community that history and empowerment happened in their backyards with a mural celebrating two local Black leaders, Alice Little and Amstead Mitchell Strange.
After three years of challenges, including changes in artists and locations, Pegues said he was proud to see the mural, located at the Boys & Girls Club on 517 Linden Hill St., completed.
“I’m excited because I know how something like this can impact young people,” Pegues said. “When you walk past it every day, you see vibrant colors, something positive… When you are young, so many things influence you, good and bad, and being able to put some public art up, something beautiful, it is just awesome to do, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Little was a teacher, the founder of Palmetto Day Care Center and an agent with the Extension Service for decades.
Strange was the principal of the Lee County Training School, now known as Carver Elementary. He helped grow the school both academically and physically. With no funding, he asked students to bring to school every day until there was enough to build six more buildings.
To local artist Jeff Casso, the mural was a labor of love spanning two-and-a-half blazing summer days. He said he believed his mural is a wonderful addition to the club’s property. He said he did not know Strange or Little, being from Okolona orignally, but that learning about them through artistic expression was a joy, adding he hoped the mural will spark children’s interest in local Black history.
“This is to beautify the neighborhood, to lift the neighborhood up and give the kids something to look up to, to embrace them and empower them,” said Casso, a self-taught artist who started painting as a child. “It was a blessing to do (the mural). This isn’t something you read about in the history books…. This is for the next generation to learn about them.”
