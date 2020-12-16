TUPELO • Amanda Angle, an accountant, and Eric Hampton, a business owner, each say they intend to run for Tupelo’s Ward 1 City Council seat as Republicans, signaling at least one contested primary for a council seat in next year’s municipal elections.
Both candidates either own or help lead private businesses in town. In exclusive interviews to the Daily Journal, each detailed that, if elected, he or she would work to support local businesses and to be a voice for entrepreneurs inside City Hall.
Hampton, 42, is a native of Lee County, owns several businesses in town and has been active in local politics for several years. He said that one of his core priorities would be to ensure economic growth continues in Tupelo and that the city maintains good working relationships with federal and state officials.
“Our city needs to grow both sectors of jobs, both blue collar and the white collar,” Hampton said.
Hampton said he believes he’s qualified to run for local office because his experience in the private sector has already shown him what it takes to create jobs.
Hampton has been involved in various campaigns. If he qualifies, it will be his second time in recent years to run for public office. He has served as the chair of the Lee County Democratic Party, and most recently, Hampton unsuccessfully ran for a justice court judge position in Lee County as an independent.
This time Hampton said he intends to run as a Republican because he’s always been a conservative at heart.
“I don’t see color; I don’t see parties; I see Americans,” Hampton said.
Angle, 45, is a native of Mobile, Alabama, and obtained degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Southern Alabama. After working at an accounting firm in Mobile, she moved to Tupelo in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.
Angle, who currently helps manage the Tupelo branch of Memphis-based Watkins and Uiberall accounting firm, said her top priority is helping guide local businesses through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and using her financial expertise to provide oversight to the city’s budget.
“Tupelo has a great history of a balanced budget and conservative views, and I would like to just continue that process to help with the budgeting,” she said.
Angle said she first became interested in running for local office when a mentor and friend encouraged her to, and she’s been praying for over 10 years about qualifying to run.
“I’m proud of Tupelo, and I’m proud to be a resident of Tupelo,” Angle said. “I’m long term invested in Tupelo professionally and personally. I feel like local government is a way to give back to that community and be representative in the community.”
Even though she’s a political newcomer, she said she intends to “run her own race” and not change who she is based on the opinions of others.
Both candidates are vying for the seat that is presumed to be open when qualifying begins in January. Markel Whittington, the current Ward 1 councilman, announced in November his intention to run for mayor, meaning he would have to give up his council seat.
These announcements do not mean Angle and Hampton are officially in the race. Qualifying for municipal elections next year runs from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6. Primary elections will occur on April 6, with a potential runoff taking place on April 27. The general election will occur on June 8.