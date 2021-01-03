TUPELO • Before spring was even here and the year 2020 was not even a third of the way over, the global mood had already begun to turn ominous. By the time 2020 ended, it seemed downright apocalyptic.
From frenzied days of constant church to long stretches of stasis at home, what began as the first year of a new decade ended up feeling like a decade unto its own, in miniature.
Perhaps generation defining, and historic, 2020 was many things, often all at once. The year of the pandemic. A year of street protests in the United States not seen on such a scale in decades. A year of protracted, intensely bitter national political campaign. A year of personal disruptions, economic uncertainty, professional upheavals.
And tragedy.
As of the last day of the year 2020, health agencies counted 350,000 U.S. dead from the pandemic. In Mississippi, that number is 4,787.
In Northeast Mississippi, the impact of global and national events was felt. Sometimes the imprint was strong, other times it was lighter than elsewhere in the country. And through it all, communities in the region saw their own tragedies, their own successes, their own moments, all playing out on their own, smaller stage.
Here is a look back at only a few of the moments and stories that marked life in the last year in the Tupelo area.
Fatal shooting, community tragedy
Tiara Dancer, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 28 in the Haven Acres neighborhood after graduating from Tupelo High School the previous December. She had planned to walk the stage at graduation in May.
Days later, Telesha Brim, Dancer’s oldest sister, attended a rally with many of her family members in honor of Dancer’s memory.
“We’re going to miss her, but we know she’s in a better place,” Brim said at the time. “And God makes no mistakes. We’re just going to not mourn her, but celebrate her.”
Less than a day after the shooting, police arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting.
COVID-19 arrives, cities take action
On March 11, the state of Mississippi announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. In the following days and weeks, cases quickly began to mount. Lee County saw its first case announced on March 20.
The city of Oxford took some of the state’s first serious mitigation steps and on March 17, at the recommendation of Mayor Robyn Tannehill the Board of Aldermen, voted to close the dining rooms of restaurants and bars throughout the city of Oxford for an initial period of 15 days, which was later extended.
In words that would come to define the ever-evolving response that would come to define daily life for months, Tannehill acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.
“There is no rule book and the general consensus is that our daily lives have to change beginning now,” the mayor said.
Days later, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton took his own action. He ordered all residents comply with the coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, closed all non-essential businesses, required all non-essential business employees to “shelter in place” and suspended all utility disconnections, evictions and foreclosures.
Shelton’s mandate to close non-essential businesses in the economic hub of Northeast Mississippi and to ask citizens to shelter in place were, at the time, the most stringent action taken by any Mississippi municipality in response to the virus.
Autistic teen missing, then found
Nathan Covarrubias, a then-14-year-old autistic boy from Texas, disappeared in late May from a boarding school in Alcorn County. He remained missing for over a week as searchers combed the woods and streams throughout the region. The FBI ultimately joined the search.
As the days passed, fears of the worst mounted, until the missing teenager was found alive just across the state line in Tennessee, dehydrated and sunburned but largely unharmed.
“Some little voice in my head said, slow down and check the creek,” said Laurie Vaughn, who found Covarrubias while searching on her family property in Tennessee. “So I slowed down and looked and there he was. Almost like divine intervention, there he was.”
Litigation was later filed by the Covarrubias families and others who sent boys to the Summits View Ranch in Alcorn County, and these civil actions remain ongoing.
Peaceful protests across the region, flag changes
On May 25, the death of a 46-year-old Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, siezed national attention after a video captured by a bystander depicted a police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd for over eight minutes.
A wave of reckoning soon convulsed the country, including Northeast Mississippi where even small towns in the region saw peaceful street demonstrations.
Larger rallies in the region occurred in Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo.
In the wake of the protests, and amid escalating external pressure, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the state flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem and to initiate the design of a new flag.
The change was widely welcomed by leaders in Tupelo, who noted the moment as the old flag came down at City Hall in Fairpark.
“This means love, unity, togetherness and caring for every citizen in this community,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, the lone Black woman on the council.
Shelton upends city politics
In August, Shelton exclusively announced in the Daily Journal that he would abandon his plans to campaign for a third term, throwing open the race to hold the city’s top elected position.
The mayor noted his belief that a forthcoming election would be deeply divisive following his strong opposition to President Donald Trump and to Gov. Tate Reeves.
Shelton’s top administrative official, Don Lewis, announced plans to run as Shelton’s replacement but soon himself dropped those plans. Municipal elections will select Tupelo’s next mayor in 2021.
Shannon teacher mourned
Another tragedy struck a local school district in September when Shannon special education teacher Summer Bradley died suddenly at the age of 34.
Mourners remembered her at a candlelight vigil in her honor. Balloons were also released.
“The candlelight is to commemorate the impact she had on each of us as educators and as students,” Shannon High School Principal Dr. Jason Arledge said. “The balloon release is to signify that she’s going to a better place now.”
Vaccine arrives
Nine months after Mississippi’s first identified case of COVID-19, Tupelo’s first vaccinations against the disease were administered in December to selected medical staff at North Mississippi Medical Center.
“I feel like I’m part of history,” said Dr. Val Serio, medical director of the Emergency Department.