Keith Byars

Amory Career and Technical Center student Keith Byars is recognized as a finalist in the north district student of the year competition by MCEF area director Lane Bell.

 COURTESY

PEARL ― Keith Byars, a metal fabrication student at Amory Career and Technical Center, has been recognized as one of the state’s top-performing career and technical education students by the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you